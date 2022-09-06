New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings since June in his first big league action for St. Louis, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak snapped by Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Monday.

Meneses had three hits and was supported by fellow rookie CJ Abrams’ four through five shutout innings from Anibal Sanchez (2-5). Washington, which has the worst record in the majors, has won three straight.

Flaherty (0-1) returned from the injured list because of a right shoulder problem. In his first start since June 26, he allowed one run on six hits and one walk. He struck out six batters while throwing 91 pitches.

Flaherty, 26, went 9-2 last season. He was out most of the year, including working in IL from April 7-June 14. He made five rehab starts in the minors.

Sanchez gave up just two hits. It was his first start at Busch Stadium since he threw 7 2/3 no-hit innings in the 2019 NL Championship Series opener.

In his last four starts, Sanchez has allowed just two runs on eight hits in 21 1/3 innings. The Nationals won all of those starts.

Meneses is 40 for 118 (.339) since his MLB debut on August 2nd. Kibert Ruiz homered, Cesar Hernandez added two hits and Lane Thomas drove in two runs against his former team.

St. Louis managed just three singles against three pitchers. Mason Thompson allowed one hit in three innings for his first big league save.

The Cardinals have won seven of their last nine games and 23 of 31.

Abrams, acquired from San Diego in the trade that moved Juan Soto from Washington, led off the third with a triple and Thomas doubled.

Washington added four runs in the sixth. St. Louis native Luke Voight drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly.

Labor on leave

The Cardinals went 0-3 on Labor Day against the Nationals. St. Louis lost 4-1 at RFK Stadium in 2006 and 4-3 in 10 innings at Nationals Park in 2018. Flaherty also started that game.

Roster moves

Cardinals: Activated Flaherty from the 60-day injured list. … Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson to Triple-A Memphis. … Designated RHP Junior Fernandez for assignment. Fernandez appeared in 13 games in relief for the Cardinals this season with a 0-0 record and a 2.93 ERA.

Molina Milestones

Cardinals star Yadier Molina makes his 2,098th career start at catcher, passing Carlton Fisk (1969-93) for second all-time in MLB history. Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez (2,346) is the only other catcher with more starts.

Trainer’s room

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz (right knee contusion) is listed as day-to-day. Cruz has been out of the lineup since Sept. 3, the day after he left early after fouling a ball on his right knee.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (left MCL tear) will begin a minor league rehab stint Tuesday against Double-A Springfield. When he returns later this month, the Cardinals plan to use Matz out of the bullpen.

Next

Nationals: RHP Paulo Espino (0-6, 4.22) made his second start with the Cardinals this season and his first at Busch Stadium. He allowed four runs on seven hits in a July 30 game, a 7-6 victory for Washington.

Cardinals: LHP Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.47) will make his third start of the season against the Nationals and his first as a member of the Cardinals. The Nationals are one of five teams he’s hit without a career hit.