‘I’ve Changed’: CBC producer Jeff Reilly talks about life in music before retirement

After over 30 years with the CBC, producing over 6,000 hours of radio programming, Jeff Reilly says the most important thing he’s learned in his time with the organization is how to sit back and let the music speak for itself.

“CBC is not just one person… it is an idea that we are all involved in,” Reilly said.

“I had to let go of my own preconceived ideas. I had to get my ego out of the way and dedicate myself to a cause, an idea.”

Reilly had a send-off on Saturday during the episode East Coast Music Hour is a show he has produced since its inception in 2014. Host Bill Roach spoke to the veteran producer about his time on the CBC and plans for the future.

“We’ve recorded music in all four Atlantic provinces, we’ve seen live music at festivals and community churches,” Roach said. “We’ve been everywhere.”

Outstanding Works and Performances

Reilly said the performance he remembered for eight years was that of Jeremy Dutcher, a Canadian composer and member of New Brunswick’s Tobyk First Nation. Dutcher’s debut album Volastokiik Lintuvakonavaearned him the Polaris Music Prize in 2018.

Bill Roach (left) and Jeff Reilly. (East Coast Music Hour, Facebook)

Reilly said that Dutcher’s performance at CBC Studio 60 in Halifax was something he had been looking forward to for a long time.

“It took us almost two years to get him into the studio and by then he was quite famous,” he said. “[He] sat down at the piano, started playing the piano, opened my mouth, and I said, “Yeah, that’s the guy.”

Reilly said he is particularly proud of the work he has done over the past few years and during the COVID-19 pandemic with History and song – en East Coast Music Hour a series in which the region’s top musicians are asked to perform a song based on a single word such as “trust”, “lost” or “courage”.

The concert series was originally held live and in person, but due to box office restrictions imposed during the pandemic, Reilly said the performances had to take on a new form.

“We decided we were going to do it differently,” he said. “In fact, we asked people to record their songs at home or in a studio where they could safely go. We still used the one-word theme, but we ordered original songs.”

Some of these artists and original songs include pieces inspired by “Lost” by Erin Costelo and Alicia Toner and “Trust” by King Sway and Raymond Sewell.

“We received at least 40 original songs during the pandemic,” Roach said. “How strange that in the last two years of your being here in the CBC music department… you’ve only met these artists via Zoom?”

Reilly responded that working within pandemic restrictions created a unique space for the artists and producers he worked with to explore and gave the CBC’s music department more flexibility.

“Usually we bring people here and put them in Studio 60 so we can only work one at a time, right? Well, every member of the band was recording at their home at the same time,” Reilly said.

“I was constantly getting input from everywhere, leaving feedback on sessions and so on… I think it paid off in terms of product quality.”

Beyond CBC

Reilly’s relationship with music goes deeper than his work with the CBC. He has produced over 300 live recordings of classical jazz, contemporary and world music and over 70 studio sessions.

As a musical performer and bass clarinetist, he has recorded music for national and international labels and performed with choirs, orchestras and chamber ensembles. It also received two Juno nominations, four East Coast Music Award nominations, and one ECMA win.

After retiring, Reilly said he planned to return to his music and help others in their musical endeavors.

He will take the lessons learned from over three decades with the CBC into the next phase of his life.

“I guess I indulge my ego and make my own music, but I’m forever changed,” he said. “I still want to work with other musicians and make other musicians sound good and not just think about myself.”