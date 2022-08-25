‘It’s what we did to ourselves’: Can White Sox overcome ‘demons’ in time to make playoffs?

BALTIMORE – They were supposed to be great but were just good. expected to dominate, but instead are inconsistent. And as the 2022 season frantically scrambles for a yet-to-be-fruitful finish, the Chicago White Sox sometimes find themselves reaching for explanations, others for inspiration.

A mecha culpa for a breach not yet committed. The switch they want to turn on doesn’t exist.

“I know we’re not playing our best baseball, but I think it’s good for us mentally because we’ve had to fight our own demons,” All-Star closer Liam Hendricks told USA TODAY Sports. “We had to fight against ourselves because this is what we did to ourselves.

“Nobody else is doing it. It’s not an injury thing. It’s our own determination and hopefully we can come out stronger.”

“It” team, after winning 93 games in 2021, finished second in the middling American League Central that it dominated last year, with a 63-61 record not even close to sniffing a wild-card berth. A generous, new playoff format. It’s a club that has seen two All-Star starting pitchers, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, fall into high-era sinkholes, hurting the club’s chances of continuity.

And the White Sox are the club that visited the team president for a July clubhouse warning and hope that a group of 10 veterans can ease a bumpy road with the 77-year-old manager in August.

It’s different when summer moves towards autumn when great expectations are not met.

“Every day, we try to win games. That’s our mindset. But we can’t just say, ‘We want to win,’ and the wins are there,” center fielder Louis Robert said. “You have to go out there and do your job and perform. It’s not easy to just say it. You have to do it.”

There are still 38 games left.

The defending AL Central champions are four games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians, in a virtual tie with the Twins for second place, and must mount three teams if they hope to clinch one of the three AL wild card berths. They split two games against the surprising and unexpected wild-card opponent, the Baltimore Orioles, with the third game remaining on Thursday.

Next month, 16 games lurk with the Guardians and Twins, against whom the White Sox are just 10-15 so far this year. You must call it a last resort.

“In this league,” manager Tony La Russa said, “you do or you don’t. It’s up to us to rest more or develop a better approach.”

And perhaps that’s the overarching theme of this White Sox season: Something has to change, preferably soon.

‘It’s very elusive for us’

The wound bug is real. Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Hendricks, Giolito, Lynn, Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Yasmani Grandal, Tim Anderson – all spent time on the injured list, the latter three are currently suspended. Jimenez, their 25-year-old slugger, was limited to just 49 games after an April hamstring injury required surgery.

And while La Russa calls it a “real challenge,” he’s quick to note that it’s nothing worse than what most clubs have endured.

Instead, it is much more.

25th-ranked defense with -19 defensive runs saved with Andersen and Jimenez in right field (-11) and shortstop (-11) special sinkholes. A rotation that’s getting a Cy Young-caliber season from Dylan Siege, but more than occasional struggles from Giolito (5.14 ERA) and Lin (5.30).

And then there’s the vibe check.

La Russa turns 78 on the second-last day of the season, and he faced some potholes when he returned to management last year after a decade-long absence, with those 93 wins having quelled much anger.

This year, La Russa has already drawn attention around the game for intentionally walking two batters facing a 1-2 count (the Dodgers’ Trey Turner and Cleveland’s Oscar Gonzalez). With the club tied at 39–43 on July 8, club president Ken Williams was forced to address the team. August On the 17th, La Russa did the same, Taking a meeting With 10 clubhouse leaders after losing three of four games against the woeful Royals.

The White Sox won the next five games — and then lost five of the next six.

That brought them to Camden Yards on Wednesday night, with the Orioles threatening to bury them further in the wild-card chase and Giolito getting the start after giving up seven earned runs for Houston in his last start.

And then, everything went as planned.

The offense, prone to wasted opportunities, grabbed a 2-0, first-inning lead. Giolito didn’t surrender the ball until the seventh inning, recording 19 strikeouts and giving up just one run. And with the bases loaded with the Orioles in the bottom of the seventh, Moncada saved the game, hitting Jorge Mateo’s smash with a gorgeous backhand knife, hitting third and throwing across the diamond for a double play.

The 5-3 victory moved them to within 1½ games of the Orioles – instead of 3½ back – in the wild-card chase and within four games of Seattle for a final berth. Perhaps more importantly, it stood out from months of lackluster games.

“I felt like we came together as a team today and fired in all facets of the game. When we do that, we win games,” Giolito said. “We played with a good level of energy, and everyone was playing for each other, pulling from the same end of the rope. The offense and defense had momentum on our side.

“It’s been very elusive this year with the injury thing for us. But when we play a clean game, when we play a tight game, we have fun, there’s a good atmosphere in the dugout, we’re usually on top of games. That’s it.”

Perhaps admitting they have problems is a key step in the White Sox fixing them.

Keeping the vibe going

Hendrix is ​​still August. 17 marks the meeting as a key moment of realization, especially the succinct confirmation from 35-year-old slugger Jose Abreu: “Faith,” he said at the meeting when comparing 2021 to 22, “turned toward faith .”

“And we just couldn’t control it,” said Hendricks, who converted his final 19 save opportunities. “We thought we were going to get through the division and that’s not the case. We went from thinking we made it, to being under a lot of pressure because we had to try really hard and then show examples. Doing some special things.

“We just didn’t hit that rhythm, at the end of that homestand, at the end of that road trip, something comes along and shakes us up and we stumble. But we’ve got some big series ahead of us, have to take advantage of that.”

They play in the AL’s weakest division, yet are just 27-27 against Central opponents. Obviously, that will have to change if they have any hopes of a playoff return. They won’t get Andersen back until September, prompting the signing of light-hitting veteran Elvis Andrus. Grandal and Kopech should return in the coming days when their IL stints expire.

But the greater incentive is self-improvement and stability, or as Giolito said Wednesday, “getting that vibe going.” A greater reward may await if the White Sox can conquer the enemy within.

“If we can come through this and still have a chance to win the division and make the playoffs,” Hendricks said, “I think it’s going to end up being pretty beneficial that we had to fight through it.”