It’s time for the three lions to leave the anthem, says Baddiel

England’s football anthem “Three Lions” should be “put to bed” after the triumph of the “lionesses” in the final of Euro 2022, said David Baddiel.

“Women have reset the clock,” Baddiel, one of the trio behind the hit, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program after the win that wiped out 56 years that England couldn’t win the trophy.

While the England men’s team have yet to reset their clocks by reaching the Euro 2020 final only to lose on penalties, Baddiel added that “football goes on with its ups and downs”.

three lions song by Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds, was written in 1996 and since then has been sung almost religiously in almost every match of the England national team, woven into the national football culture.

When asked if it’s time to drop the song along with decades of gloom, Baddiel said, “I’m very happy to think the song has gone to bed in a way.” Fans, however, may feel different the next time England lose, he said.

“It was great to hear that yesterday at Wembley when we finally made it to the final, I really thought it would never happen,” Baddiel said. “It’s so amazing to think, ‘Oh, we won, it’s not happening, it really happened.’

In the vein of the Lionesses, whom Baddiel called “joyful,” the players burst into coach Sarina Wigman’s post-match press conference, humming the tune, marching in front of the reporters, and the players even dancing on the table.

Baddiel recalled the first time the song was played at Wembley in 1996 when England beat Scotland. The refrain “It’s come home” is a reference to the fact that when the song was released, England were hosting their first major football tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

“At that point, no one knew the song had caught on,” Baddiel said. “At the end of the game, the DJ turned on the song and 87,000 people spontaneously joined in, which is an extraordinary event.”

Baddiel added: “You have to say the best day of your life is when your kids are born – I’m not sure about that.”

After seeing the song enjoyed by nearly 90,000 viewers on Sunday as England clinched the European title in a 2-1 win over Germany years later and to a different audience, Baddiel said he was proud that the song was organically linked to England. team and football.

“We are talking about football, we just assume that you mean men’s football. Football by default does not belong to men – this is something that I think has become clear quite recently, ”he added.

“It’s the same game played by women or men. What is absolutely brilliant in the last few weeks is the feeling that the country can support him in exactly the same way. We won, not the women. We won”.