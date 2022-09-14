‘It’s the World Series or nothing:’ Anything short of another Dodgers title would be considered a failure

PHOENIX – The Los Angeles Dodgers sprayed champagne, splashed each other with something cold, danced to the music and enjoyed a return to the postseason on Tuesday evening.

They laughed as they watched three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, the fourth-time winningest pitcher in the division clincher, prance around the room shirtless. They cheered to see their players and young players celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square. They were amused to see Hanser Alberto dumping ice buckets on his food.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watched proudly as Korbel passed the champagne around the room, opting instead for his own bottle of Belle Glos Pinot Noir.

“I’m going to enjoy it,” Roberts said afterward in his office, surrounded by Dodgers front-office officials. “It’s going to be a long, long night.”

The fact is, the Dodgers could have held this ceremony four months ago. The Dodgers moved into first place on May 1 and never looked back. They instead waited out the formality, a 4-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, three-quarters of the crowd of 21,143 cheering on the Dodgers.

They are the National League West champions for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, the fastest postseason berth of any team in Los Angeles history and the second-fastest in franchise history behind the 1955 World Series champion Brooklyn Dodgers.

It could be the greatest team in franchise history, improving to 98-43 and posting a franchise-record 113 wins. Not only have they won, but they have bowled the opposition out, bowling them out for 320 runs, including 56 wins by four or more runs.

The Dodgers would become the first team in baseball history to win at least 106 games in three straight full seasons, while breaking the National League record of 335 runs set by the 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yes, it was quite a season, conjuring images of the ’27 Yankees, ’75 Reds or ’84 Tigers, one of the best baseball clubs ever assembled.

Well, when everyone is talking about the greatness of the Dodgers, the only place you won’t find the same joy is in the Dodgers’ own clubhouse.

“To me, if you don’t win the World Series, what’s the point?” said Dodgers All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who won the World Series last season with Atlanta. “It’s not like Hoopty Do, you win 120 games. You go for the regular-season win record. Don’t play the game.

“You play this game for one reason and that’s to win the World Series. If you don’t, you will fail.

“It’s not the World Series or anything.”

No team in baseball has been as dominant over the past decade as the Dodgers:

10 playoff berths.

9 NL West titles

4 100-win seasons (with two more in 2022)

3 NL pennants.

2 NLCS appearances

1 World Series Championship.

The way the Dodgers see it, it’s nowhere near good enough. They are a perennial power, but the reality is that the Kansas City Royals (57-85), Washington Nationals (49-93) and Chicago Cubs (60-82) have the same number of World Series titles in the past 10. years

“We won 88 games last year with the Braves and won the World Series,” Freeman said. “Nobody talks about regular-season records when you’re in the playoffs. Look at the Seattle Mariners. 116 games won [in 2001]But they didn’t win the World Series, so it didn’t matter.

“Now, if we win 120 regular-season games and win the World Series, that would be great. To win 120 games, break the record, and then win the World Series, we think about it. But until you win the World Series, it doesn’t really matter.

It’s a popular refrain in the Dodgers clubhouse with every player drenched in champagne, from president Stan Kasten to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Anything less in the World Series would be considered a failure considering the way they steamrolled everyone in their path.

“If you do it all the way, it’s twice as much,” Dodgers All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts said, “that’s what you have to do. And if you don’t, you’re a failure. It’s okay, but it’s part of it. It is what it is.”

Certainly, after what the Dodgers have already accomplished, the expectations are surreal.

“We’ve been fortunate with a lot of good teams here,” Roberts said, “but offensively, this is probably the best we’ve had. We’ve been able to beat teams in a lot of different ways.

Go ahead, you’ll try to navigate a lineup Tuesday that features eight All-Stars, three MVPs and a three-time Cy Young winner.

“We have a lot of superstar baseball players,” Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger said, “‘but we don’t think of each other like that. We play the game. And we play the game hard. Night in and night out with that grinder mentality.”

The team is rekindling memories of Atlanta’s dynasty from 1991-2005, winning 14 consecutive division titles en route to five World Series appearances and one championship.

“There’s a time to reflect and understand the numbers, the stats and the wins,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. “But I don’t think we’re there yet. I think it’s just a matter of road. Hopefully in November we can talk about how great this team really is.

The Dodgers were on a mission when they showed up for spring training a year ago after trailing the San Francisco Giants by one game in the NL West and losing to Atlanta in the NLCS. Those same Giants Dodgers aren’t even in the rear-view mirror, 30 ½ games out of first place with a 68-74 record. The San Diego Padres, the team that made the biggest splash at the trade deadline, are 20 ½ games out of first place with a 78-64 record. The Houston Astros are the only team in baseball to reach 90 wins.

“We’ve created a standard in how we play baseball,” Roberts said. “When you start spring training, start the season, you know you have a talented roster. “But looking at the season, we’re not the defending National League West champions. It’s first on our list to get the division back in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers dominated the rest of the division, romping through the NL West 43-15.

The Dodgers, four weeks away from the start of the playoffs, insist they aren’t worried about dragging into the postseason. No one has been pushing them all season and they still go out every day like a playoff berth is on the line.

“Fearing satisfaction,” says Roberts, “is not our fear.

The Dodgers aren’t using this as an excuse, but they were tired by the time they met Atlanta in the NLCS last season. They went head to head with the giants for six months. They escaped in a one-game playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals. They swept the Giants in a tense best-of-five division series. And by the time they played Atlanta, they were mentally exhausted.

“Last year, I think we learned firsthand what it means to fight 162,” Roberts said, “and what that does to your team. It takes a toll. To win 11 games in October, there’s an exponential effect.

Now, there’s no need to push their starters and it allows them to make sure Kershaw stays healthy. Kershaw, who missed three weeks earlier with back problems, was vintage Kershaw tonight, pitching his most dominant game since July 15, allowing just two hits over seven innings.

This is the reason he returned to the Dodgers after considering retirement. If it was his last season, he wanted to enjoy every aspect of the division clinching ceremony. No shirt. No goggles. No inhibitions. And the clubhouse speech before the first bottle of champagne was uncorked.

“I just want to say I love you,” Kershaw said, “Thank you for being so good. It’s been a real pleasure to be on this team.”

Kershaw took off his shirt, put on his goggles, and let the cold champagne spray burn his eyes.

“I want to feel that fire,” Kershaw said. “How many times do you get to celebrate like this? After I finish playing, I look back on all these things.

Perhaps, also look at history.

“I don’t care if we’re the worst team to win a World Series,” Kershaw said. “It might be something to look at in the future, but I don’t care if we hit .500 and win the World Series.

“Winning another World Series is important.

