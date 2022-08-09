type here...
TOP STORIES It's the first day in Vermont. Why do...
TOP STORIES

It’s the first day in Vermont. Why do voters choose a governor every 2 years?

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Thursday, January 7, 2021, masked Republican Governor Phil Scott is sworn in on the steps of the Vermont State Building in Montpelier, Virginia, beginning his third two-year term in office. Vermont is one of two states that holds gubernatorial elections every two years.

Wilson Ring/AP


hide title

switch title

Wilson Ring/AP

Thursday, January 7, 2021, masked Republican Governor Phil Scott is sworn in on the steps of the Vermont State Building in Montpelier, Virginia, beginning his third two-year term in office. Vermont is one of two states that holds gubernatorial elections every two years.

Wilson Ring/AP

Tuesday is the gubernatorial primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Three of these states, like the other 48, hold gubernatorial elections every four years. But Republican Governor Phil Scott of Vermont is running for his fourth term after first being elected in 2016.

There are several reasons why Vermont and New Hampshire are the last two states to retain two-year terms. Some voters have the feeling that they want to be able to check how the governor is doing every two years.

Some believe that it is beneficial for the governor to solve current problems and defend his priorities in a national campaign every two years. If something bad happens—say, a scandal or an unexpected development that dominates the state—then voters have a chance to either express confidence in the incumbent or vote to remove him from office.

It is worth noting that, unlike some states, Vermont does not have a procedure for recalling a governor from office, so a two-year term serves as a method of prosecution.

It also requires a constitutional amendment to move to a four-year term, a very long and difficult process.

The two-year term has been in the minds of legislators for over 100 years.

Vermont actually went to a two-year term in 1870, but then, in 1880, there was an attempt to go back, but it failed. Since 1880, there have been about 20 attempts to amend Vermont’s constitution to increase the governor’s term to four years. All attempts were unsuccessful.

Vermont Public has more on this story.

Previous articleWoman accused of assaulting ‘queer’ couple in Texas charged with hate crime
Next articleMastriano, Pa. A short interview with the nominee, 1/6 panel

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas nurse charged with 6 counts of manslaughter in LA crash, firefighter involved in 13 previous wrecks: Prosecutors

off Video Los Angeles car crash kills six, including pregnant woman and...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Flashback: Some Democrats who praised the Mar-a-Lago raid have previously accused Trump of trying to ‘weaponize’ the DOJ.

closer Video President Trump knew about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid while in...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Grandfather, grandson and niece killed in Texas golf cart accident

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The 2023 Honda Pilot has been revealed if you can find it

closer Video Review: 2023 Honda HR-V The 2023 Honda HR-V is larger...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News