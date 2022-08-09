It’s the first day in Vermont. Why do voters choose a governor every 2 years?

Enlarge this image switch title Wilson Ring/AP

Wilson Ring/AP

Tuesday is the gubernatorial primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Three of these states, like the other 48, hold gubernatorial elections every four years. But Republican Governor Phil Scott of Vermont is running for his fourth term after first being elected in 2016.

There are several reasons why Vermont and New Hampshire are the last two states to retain two-year terms. Some voters have the feeling that they want to be able to check how the governor is doing every two years.

Some believe that it is beneficial for the governor to solve current problems and defend his priorities in a national campaign every two years. If something bad happens—say, a scandal or an unexpected development that dominates the state—then voters have a chance to either express confidence in the incumbent or vote to remove him from office.

It is worth noting that, unlike some states, Vermont does not have a procedure for recalling a governor from office, so a two-year term serves as a method of prosecution.

It also requires a constitutional amendment to move to a four-year term, a very long and difficult process.

The two-year term has been in the minds of legislators for over 100 years.

Vermont actually went to a two-year term in 1870, but then, in 1880, there was an attempt to go back, but it failed. Since 1880, there have been about 20 attempts to amend Vermont’s constitution to increase the governor’s term to four years. All attempts were unsuccessful.