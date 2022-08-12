‘It’s important for the future’: Openly gay NHRA driver prepares to make history

Any number of things should stop Travis Schumacher.

Almost two years ago, Shumake planned his debut into the crazy, high-octane world. National Hot Rod Association Drag racing became the first openly gay governing body.

As the son of an NHRA Funny Car drag-racing legend Trip SchumacherA young Schumacher grew up in that world, attending drag races every summer with his father at Kansas Speedway and racing shifter karts in the late 1990s.

In the decades since his father died in a 1999 motorcycle accident, something kept calling Shumack back to the sport — back to following in his father’s footsteps.

So he started driving.

“I came in 18 months ago thinking I was going to be a world champion and drive the fastest cars on the planet,” the Phoenix native said. “Things are going to go my way.

Nothing has come his way since then.

First, he November Funny Car crashed during the qualifying event In Las Vegas, his mentor Randy Myer ripped a car in half. Schumacher escaped that crash with just two cracked ribs, but he raced well to complete his licensing requirements during the earlier run.

Then at a racing event in Pomona, Schumacher’s valuable safety gear was stolen from the pits. In a special race in Las Vegas, Schumacher failed to qualify, the first time the Myers dragster he was driving had failed to qualify in more than eight years.

After all, Schumacher has learned to manage his expectations, even as he prepares to qualify As the first openly gay drag racer Friday at the NHRA Camping World Series at Heartland Motorsports Park.

He’ll do so in a rainbow-colored dragster — complete with rainbow parachutes — thanks to a one-of-a-kind sponsorship deal with Visit Topeka, the city’s destination marketing organization, and Pride Kansas. In an inclusive manner.

“Nothing has gone my way, so I’m excited to have a great time – to have a great car and to have my family at the track. We’ll see where it goes,” Schumacher said.

But as he prepares to race in Friday’s qualifiers, Schumacher is excited about the prospect of entering the elimination rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit Topeka in Travis Schumacher’s Gay Racer Debut, Pride Kansas Plays

When Shumake set out to make his debut, one of his initial challenges was finding a sponsor. He didn’t necessarily look to take on someone else’s sponsor, but after some initial difficulty, he began to think outside the box.

“One of my assumptions was that I would find someone willing to sign me on who would make decisions with the pink dollar in mind — maybe a gay marketing executive or someone with a marketing focus on the LGBT piece,” he said.

When he approached Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka, Schumacher found not only someone willing to sponsor him, but also someone willing to invest in a racer who could raise visibility for the historically steeped city and sport. Conservative and unfriendly to LGBTQ people.

“His journey and being the first gay driver to be allowed really resonated with us,” Dixon said. “We have the opportunity to marry a new audience to a historic Topeka tourism event that may not have been seen or exposed to.”

Sponsoring Shumack comes at a great time, as the city’s marketing organization is helping set up the three-day Pride Kansas event that begins Sept. 24 as Kansas’ first statewide LGBTQ festival. Festival organizers quickly signed on to sponsor Shumake as well.

“Having that visibility in the NRHA shows that all aspects of Kansas are inclusive and that we value diversity,” said Shawn Zarazua, Pride Kansas committee member. “It’s going to give a voice to people who haven’t been included before, and we want to make sure that we see them, that we recognize them, and that the LGBTQ+ community is visible in all aspects of Kansas communities, society and culture.”

Since announcing his debut, Schumacher said most other racing teams and drivers have welcomed it, but some say his debut is a smart marketing move to get sponsor dollars.

“It’s a definer for me because I think it’s a great draw for sponsors,” he said. “But the race car doesn’t know if I’m a boy or a girl, gay or straight or Christian or Jewish.

“So it’s kind of a great equalizer, but I would say I feel accepted and welcomed, and there’s a lot of people getting excited and seeing it as a new chapter for the sport, a new layer of diversity.”

The drag race debut was a special moment for the Travis Schumacher racing family

On Friday, the quietest place in the world for Schumacher is in the cockpit of his 24-foot, rainbow-colored dragster.

Although this will be his first race in front of a crowd – 40,000 are expected this weekend Heartland Motorsports Park — the world melts away for Shumake as he pushes levers and buttons that accelerate him at five Gs and propel him down the track at speeds in excess of 250 miles per hour.

This is the day he dreams of watching drag races with his father since childhood. They never talked about it before his father died when Shumake was 15, and his father knew he was gay.

22 former top NFL picks on thin ice entering the 2022 season OPINION: Ex-Oklahoma Assistant Cale Gundy Uses Word White People Can Never Say No Super Bowl hangover: The Bengals are facing a new standard of excellence Opinion: To many black people, Serena Williams is us, and we are her 22 former top NFL picks on thin ice entering the 2022 seasonOPINION: Ex-Oklahoma Assistant Cale Gundy Uses Word White People Can Never SayNo Super Bowl hangover: The Bengals are facing a new standard of excellenceOpinion: To many black people, Serena Williams is us, and we are her Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

“I grew up idolizing female racecar drivers because there was no one in the sport that reminded me of that,” he said. “It’s important to have an LGBTQ driver at some point in America’s second-largest motorsport. 40 million fans self-identify as drag racing fans and there should only be one gay driver.

“This is important for the future, for our youth and for the growth of our sport.”

Throughout its history, the NRHA has been a leader in diversity in motorsports, including the first African-American, Hispanic and female drivers. Shumake reasons that if the NHRA is the fastest of all, it should also be the fastest in bringing more diverse drivers into the sport.

It brings an element of pressure to being the first to do something. But more importantly, it was born out of self-imposed pressure, a desire to do well and represent the LGBTQ community well, he said.

“I’ve already failed and felt terrible,” Schumacher joked. “It can’t get any worse unless I really crash.”

With most of them living in nearby Bayshore-Lynwood, Schumacher’s family members will be on the starting line to watch as nearly a dozen go out to make motorsports history.

It’s especially touching for Shumake’s mother, as she first met Trip Shumake last time at a drag race just 50 miles west in Manhattan.

“To have them with me in Kansas on the starting line, another Shoemaker taking off at five Gs on the drag strip will be a cool moment,” he said, “I’m just so grateful to be a part. Bringing them back to a sport that’s so important to us.”

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at 785-289-5325. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.