‘It’s about access’: Ottawa funds sexual health education

Ottawa has pledged $2.8 million to fund organizations that help those who face barriers in learning about sexual and reproductive health.

Yi Wen Shao, project coordinator for the Canadian Council on Sex Information and Education in Montreal, said there is a serious lack of support for young people, people with disabilities and indigenous people.

She said her organization addresses the sexual health issues of people with autism and young people with disabilities that have been neglected for a long time.

“I think stigma is a big reason and I think it is at the root of one of the reasons these services and education are generally not available to them and there is some speculation about the extent to which autistic people and people with disabilities are interested in sexual activity. ,” Shao said at an announcement Wednesday in Calgary.

“Sexual health is a pretty broad topic. I think the first step is to change how people think about sexuality and sexual health when it comes to these populations.”

Helping the Most Vulnerable

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced funding for the projects by the Council for Sexual Information and Education and the Calgary Sexuality Center.

“We’re talking about the people who usually face the biggest needs, but also the biggest obstacles. It’s about access. It’s about shame, stigma, feelings of worthlessness and lack of access to the services of people they can trust,” Duclos said. .

“So how can we use the power and success of organizations like the center to make these services accessible and accessible to those young Canadians who need them most?”

The Center for Sexuality is to receive more than $2 million to adapt its existing in-person program to include an online component as well as content related to the special needs of LGBTQ youth, indigenous communities, and people with developmental disabilities.

“Often in the community, especially on issues like sexual and reproductive health, we find that people feel like they need to take what already exists and give it to people, and they don’t always respond to it,” the president said. Center for Sexuality and CEO Pam Krause.

“We’re starting to look for specific answers for specific populations, and in the case of sexual health information and education, they’re even reaching out to people outside the big centres.”

The Sexual Information and Education Council is to receive over $800,000 to help health care providers improve sexual health advocacy for autistic and youth with disabilities.

The federal government has allocated $45 million over three years starting in 2021-2022 to improve access to sexual and reproductive health support.