type here...
Sports FOOTBALL 'It'll go around the world' Wigman reacted to the...
SportsFOOTBALL

‘It’ll go around the world’ Wigman reacted to the smash win

By printveela editor

-

15
0
- Advertisment -


Sarina Wigman said she was “incredibly proud” after her England team beat Sweden to reach the Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 win. After overcoming a difficult start, the Lionesses made their statement by beating one of the tournament favorites.

“This result will go around the whole of Europe and the whole world,” said the England coach. “It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about us. I think we’ve shown that we’re very resilient.” Despite the intensity at Bramall Lane, clearly in favor of the hosts, the Swedes were not afraid and started at the forefront.

England turn on style to thrash Sweden to reach UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final

Read more

However, the game became more and more drawn out as England provided space for a transition. The clinical completion of Beth Mead turned the tide in half an hour. Three goals followed an impressive run in the second half as Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby added their names to the scoresheet.

“We got off to a bad start,” Wigman said. “We struggled a bit with the way they play defensively. But we did better and better, and the players found solutions.

“The goal changed the mood, but I think we got better in the second half. We were tighter on the ball, we made better decisions and there were more spaces.”

Rousseau’s goal was the highlight of the evening, with a heel kick from Hedwig Lindahl in Sweden’s goal. “You have to have that much guts to do something so unpredictable and phenomenal,” Wigman said of her young forward’s prowess.

Yet never getting carried away, Wigman also strove to stay level-headed about her side’s exploit. “Now we’re celebrating a bit,” she said after the match. “But we have a dream. We’ve come a long way and we want to go all the way.”

Hemp and bronze stretch Sweden to the limit on the way to victory for England | Louise Taylor

Read more

Peter Gerhardsson, the coach of the Swedish national team, from the very beginning regretted the missed opportunities for his team. “I thought we had enough chances and the most dangerous moments to score a goal … It would give the game a different look. England are a very technical team. When you play against this type of opponent, you have to be efficient and use every chance you have.”

Meade ignited England’s attack and continued her search for the Golden Boot by scoring her sixth goal of the tournament. This changed the course of the match, calming the nerves of the lionesses.

“I liked it,” Mead said. “I think it came at the right time as there was a lot of pressure on us as they created a lot of chances. I’m just happy to help the team again.

“I think during the main whistle we really didn’t know what to do. It was an incredible atmosphere and we are just happy to be in the final.”

Previous articleFacing ‘Putin’s energy blackmail’, Europe agrees to cut Russian gas use
Next articleSergio Garcia ‘will hold off’ on DP World Tour resignation over Ryder Cup qualification

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

England 4-0 Sweden Lionesses reach Euro 2022 final

The Lionesses roared through to the tournament's first major final since 2009, with a brilliant 4-0 win over...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Despite White House denials, Americans say recession is here

off Video Recession worries: Americans are raising voices on the economy NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

WWE Legend Kurt Angle Opens Up About Journey To Superstardom, Battle With Addiction: ‘I Want To Help Other People’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee Benkey have ‘the most amazing life’ together: ‘We’re so happy every day’

closer Video The couple described the meeting in 'Cavuto'NewYou can listen...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Cats are classified as ‘invasive alien species’ by the Polish scientific institute

closer Video Cats recognize their own names - study reveals dog-like ability...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

US military draws up plans if Pelosi goes to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) - U.S. officials say they don't fear China will attack Nancy Pelosi's plane if she travels...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

England 4-0 Sweden Lionesses reach Euro 2022 final

The Lionesses roared through to the tournament's first...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Premier League Preview #4: Brentford

Predicted position of the Guardian authors: 16th (Note:...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Jonathan Lew No worries, but full of risk: this England is like no other

IHe was unrestrained, he was dominant, he was...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

“Such a joy” to watch Women’s Euro parties with fans

RAchel Gould and her friends have been watching...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News