‘It’ll go around the world’ Wigman reacted to the smash win

Sarina Wigman said she was “incredibly proud” after her England team beat Sweden to reach the Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 win. After overcoming a difficult start, the Lionesses made their statement by beating one of the tournament favorites.

“This result will go around the whole of Europe and the whole world,” said the England coach. “It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about us. I think we’ve shown that we’re very resilient.” Despite the intensity at Bramall Lane, clearly in favor of the hosts, the Swedes were not afraid and started at the forefront.

However, the game became more and more drawn out as England provided space for a transition. The clinical completion of Beth Mead turned the tide in half an hour. Three goals followed an impressive run in the second half as Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby added their names to the scoresheet.

“We got off to a bad start,” Wigman said. “We struggled a bit with the way they play defensively. But we did better and better, and the players found solutions.

“The goal changed the mood, but I think we got better in the second half. We were tighter on the ball, we made better decisions and there were more spaces.”

Rousseau’s goal was the highlight of the evening, with a heel kick from Hedwig Lindahl in Sweden’s goal. “You have to have that much guts to do something so unpredictable and phenomenal,” Wigman said of her young forward’s prowess.

Yet never getting carried away, Wigman also strove to stay level-headed about her side’s exploit. “Now we’re celebrating a bit,” she said after the match. “But we have a dream. We’ve come a long way and we want to go all the way.”

Peter Gerhardsson, the coach of the Swedish national team, from the very beginning regretted the missed opportunities for his team. “I thought we had enough chances and the most dangerous moments to score a goal … It would give the game a different look. England are a very technical team. When you play against this type of opponent, you have to be efficient and use every chance you have.”

Meade ignited England’s attack and continued her search for the Golden Boot by scoring her sixth goal of the tournament. This changed the course of the match, calming the nerves of the lionesses.

“I liked it,” Mead said. “I think it came at the right time as there was a lot of pressure on us as they created a lot of chances. I’m just happy to help the team again.

“I think during the main whistle we really didn’t know what to do. It was an incredible atmosphere and we are just happy to be in the final.”