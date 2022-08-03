‘It’ll break your heart’: Tim Patrick’s torn ACL is a big blow to Broncos offense, morale

Englewood, Colo. – Nathaniel Hackett’s first instinct when he saw a player hurt during Denver’s layup on Tuesday was to turn the drill to the other side of the field and plow forward.

Such is life in the NFL, where injuries are an unfortunate inevitability.

On the field, however, was wide receiver Tim Patrick, so the show didn’t last.

Instead, players circled around Patrick, who reeled in a leaping, back-shoulder catch over slot corner Essang Bassey during a team drill, his right leg giving out as he tried to make the move after landing. Trainers participated.

Fellow receiver Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson arrived soon after, and soon the entire offense rallied around Ream Patrick, the former undrafted free agent who was perhaps the team’s most consistent threat and was inked for the next three-year, $34 million extension. last year

A person with knowledge of the injury confirmed to USA TODAY Sports later Tuesday afternoon that Patrick suffered a torn right ACL, which could see him miss the entire season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to release medical information before the team discloses the injury.

“A guy like Tim, who’s an amazing leader and has done everything we’ve asked, it breaks your heart because you love him,” Hackett said. “On the flip side, it gives someone else a chance to grow and become a really great player, because that’s what we need.”

Broncos:Happy-go-lucky Nathaniel Hackett is no ordinary NFL taskmaster

From NFL QB to Mushroom Farmer:Jake Plummer’s life-changing journey into the kingdom of fungi

NFL Record Projections:Can the Broncos end their long playoff drought in 2022?

Practice stopped for about five minutes. Defensive back Kareem Jackson, who is entering his 13th year in the NFL, said he didn’t think practice was paused as long as Denver did when Patrick was down.

Although the tenor of practice has changed significantly, the team period has resumed.

“Our whole team, I think we’re all very tight-knit and everybody cares about each other a lot, but Tim is such an impactful guy on this team. A leader, a vet,” Sutton said. He does everything he has to do to make sure he’s ready for the games. …

“Everybody wants to go over there to make sure he’s OK, where guys are praying for him and telling him to keep his head up and stay positive and keep hoping for the best in that situation.”

Patrick cut his teeth on special teams early in his career, but has transformed himself into a consistent, physical outside receiver, finishing with virtually identical numbers in each of the last two seasons and totaling 104 catches, 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games.

Receiver KJ Hamler, who activated the physically unable to perform list a day earlier after knee and hip surgery last year, said he “caught a flashback” to his own injury when Patrick went down. Shortly after Patrick was taken to the locker room, Hamler left the practice field and went to find him in the team facility.

“I walked off the field. That was very important to me,” Hamler said. “I prayed with him. God works in mysterious ways. I don’t know, it’s hard to even explain now.

As the day begins, the most interesting question facing Denver’s offense in Hackett is how quickly the three-man cast of Wilson and Patrick, Sutton and Jerry Judy can mount a dangerous passing attack.

Sutton compiled 1,112 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2019, but dealt with an injury in 2020 and finished with 776 and a pair of touchdowns last fall. Judy had 856 yards as a rookie in 2020, but went without a touchdown and finished with just 467 yards last year. Despite the reduced numbers, Judy, a former first-round pick out of Alabama, drew rave reviews from Hackett and Wilson early in camp.

The group made sure plays throughout the first six practices, but there were also times when timing lags or big chunks were hard to come by against a talented secondary led by sophomore corner Pat Surtain II and seventh-year safety Justin. Simmons.

Wilson, for example, threw back-to-back touchdown strikes to Sutton and Judy in the red zone on Wednesday before missing Sutton twice on short passes and taking two minutes after the period to get extra reps of timing and footwork. .

Now with Patrick out of the equation for the entire season, the question is how much receiving depth the Broncos actually have on their roster. Hamler has come off the PUP list but has yet to participate in team drills and said Monday he didn’t know if he would play in the preseason. Rookie Montrell Washington was drafted in the fifth round as a difference-making return man, but turned heads Tuesday with several plays.

“I don’t think anybody knows exactly where he’s going to put himself in the wide receiver rotation, and he’s definitely a guy that Russell has latched onto and tried to push with the rookies around,” Hackett said. “It’s a lot different coming from where he’s at, but he realizes it a lot and he’s made a lot of good plays here. … “We’re excited. He’s got to step up.”

After that, the competition for roster spots and roles included Kendall Hinton, Travis Fulgham, special teams regular Tyree Cleveland, undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson and others.

“All those guys have to rally together,” Hackett said. “It’s part of the game. It’s the worst part of the game when things like this happen, but it’s got to bring your team together.

“You have to show support and love to the family and we have to find a way to fill that void.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Parker Gabriel on Twitter @ParkerJGabriel.