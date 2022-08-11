Italy salutes the war hero and the values ​​he fought for

ROME. Many mourners at the wake and funeral of Mario Fiorentini – Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter, who died on Tuesday at the age of 103 – have stories to tell.

Among them was a gracefully aging 102-year-old partisan, as World War II freedom fighters are known in Italy, who met “Mario” in 1944 while helping liberate Rome from Nazi occupation and never lost contact. And the math teacher is delighted with Mr. Fiorentini, who after the war became a math genius and professor, because he was able to make math fun for even the youngest minds.

And the postman who accidentally befriended Mr. Fiorentini and ended up writing Biography which coincided with his 100th birthday. “He was a life teacher who changed me,” said author Mirko Bettazzi, who still marveled that they became friends. “I was nobody,” he said – they had nothing in common, but it was Mario. “Open to meet all people” and inspires many.