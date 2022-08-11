Italy salutes the war hero and the values ​​he fought for

ROME. Many mourners at the wake and funeral of Mario Fiorentini – Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter, who died on Tuesday at the age of 103 – have stories to tell.
Among them was a gracefully aging 102-year-old partisan, as World War II freedom fighters are known in Italy, who met “Mario” in 1944 while helping liberate Rome from Nazi occupation and never lost contact. And the math teacher is delighted with Mr. Fiorentini, who after the war became a math genius and professor, because he was able to make math fun for even the youngest minds.
And the postman who accidentally befriended Mr. Fiorentini and ended up writing Biography which coincided with his 100th birthday. “He was a life teacher who changed me,” said author Mirko Bettazzi, who still marveled that they became friends. “I was nobody,” he said – they had nothing in common, but it was Mario. “Open to meet all people” and inspires many.
Hundreds of people came to the wake on Wednesday and the funeral with full military honors on Thursday to honor Mr. Fiorentini and his heroic resistance to the fascist dictatorship.
For some, Mr. Fiorentini’s actions during the war came in the run-up to next month’s national elections, which polls show will be won by the centre-right coalition, whose leading candidate for prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is a descendant of Italy’s post-fascist parties.
Those who knew Mr. Fiorentini remembered his courage, unshakable faith and readiness to fight for the right to freedom, his insatiable curiosity in everything.
And they talked about his two great passions: mathematics, “which he studied maniacally,” as his son Giancarlo said at Mr. Fiorentini’s funeral on Thursday, and his love for his wife, Lucia Ottobrini, who fought alongside him to liberate Rome. . They were married for 70 years until her death in 2015.
“He was able to do what he did thanks to Lucia,” their grandson Zuriel Capodacua said at the public screening. A photograph of the couple, taken in Paris in 1946, rested against the edge of the coffin. They had married a year earlier, in August 1945, at the City Hall of Rome, where Mr. Fiorentini had been given a public introduction. His grandmother’s wedding dress was made from a parachute, Mr. Kapodaqua said, because “at the time it was the only white fabric.”
The medals, including those for valor, were laid out on a blue cushion on Mr. Fiorentini’s coffin next to an Italian flag embossed with the logo of the National Association of Italian Partisans or API, of which Mr. Fiorentini was an active member.
After the liberation of Rome from the Nazis in June 1944, Mr. Fiorentini asked to be parachuted into northern Italy to continue the fighting. His family said he was awarded the Donovan Medal for his work as a liaison officer with the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner of the CIA, as well as the British Special Forces Medal.
Mr. Fiorentini, whose father was Jewish, was one of the last surviving members of the resistance groups that fought the German forces that took over northern and central Italy in 1943. Some 2,000 guerrillas who fought in the war are still alive, Fabrizio said. De Sanctis, president of the local ANPI chapter, “but the pandemic and the heatwave this summer have taken a toll,” he added.
On Wednesday evening, two of Mr. Fiorentini’s partisans and old friends, Gastone Malaguti and Iola Mancini, paid their respects and stood guard at his coffin in silence for several minutes.
Like Mr Fiorentini, Mr Malaguti, 96, originally a member of a guerrilla group in Bologna, frequented schools before the pandemic to explain the resistance to students. He sometimes talked so much that he lost his voice, he said, adding: “They wanted to know so many things – the details, my first steps, how I mustered up the courage at 17.”
Earlier this year, Mrs. Mancini102 published book about his experiences in the resistance, fighting alongside Mr. Fiorentini and Mrs. Ottobrini. Mr. Fiorentini was a witness at her wedding to another fighter, Ernesto Borghesi. “So many memories, a lifetime – we’ve always been in touch,” she said.
It became more and more difficult to keep the memory of the resistance alive. “Today’s youth don’t understand the meaning of this simple word ‘freedom’,” she said. “But they never lived under a dictatorship.”
“Our resistance was born to liberate Italy from fascism,” she said. “We succeeded in many deaths – best friends, comrades died for this ideal: freedom of thought, freedom of action.”
She continued sadly: “Then, unfortunately, life taught me that there are no common interests. Everyone thinks of himself.” According to her, Italian politicians have forgotten what it means to “fight for an ideal, for the common good.”
Recalling the many headlines that marked his death—calling him “the last great partisan,” “symbol of resistance,” “great Italian,” or “partisan professor,” Gianfranco Pagliarulo, president of ANPI, said they were all true. .
But he added that he preferred to look at him through the prism that Mr. Fiorentini used on himself: an ordinary man who showed extraordinary will and passion when the moment called for it.
And while his status as a resistance hero made him world famous, Mr. Fiorentini was far more proud of his rarer reputation as a mathematician. “Remember,” he told Mr. De Sanctis, a local ANPI official, “resistance to Nazi fascism is the most beautiful page in our history, but mathematics is more important.”
Mr. Fiorentini’s collection of papers was compiled by Paulo Ribenboim, a Brazilian-Canadian mathematician specializing in number theory.
At the funeral, some speakers warned that freedom and democracy are hard-won values that should not be taken for granted.
Mr Capodaqua, the grandson who lived with Mr Fiorentini for 26 years, warned that fascism could still rear its head in Italy. “Let’s never forget who Mario Fiorentini was and what was in his heart,” he said.