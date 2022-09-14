It was not easy to fit into a world dominated by men.

Welcome to Moving the Goalposts, The Guardian’s new (and free) newsletter on women’s football. Here is an excerpt from this week’s issue. To receive the full version once a week, simply enter your email address below:

This summer, more than ever, the focus has been on women’s performance on the pitch. Players from all over the world wowed the fans and convincingly demonstrated that this was their place.

Equally important, however, is the increase in the role of women outside the field. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the media. Over the past few years, we have seen more and more women’s voices as journalists, on radio, as presenters and experts on our television screens.

A striking example is the Italian Diletta Leotta. As a host on DAZN, she has been the face of the Serie A platform for the past four years and has also worked on broadcasting the Women’s Champions League. With over a decade of experience, she has overcome the barriers of a traditionally male business and is immensely proud to be part of a team that is now 40% female.

“In 2018, I remember being completely alone on the pitch,” she tells Moving the Goalposts. “But now [there] There are so many women doing this job, so I’m very happy to be part of this team full of women. At first, it was not easy to fit into this male-dominated world. And now I think we are ready to see an inclusive show with football and women in football.”

Friendly and energetic, within a few minutes of meeting Leotta, it becomes clear how passionate she is about her work. “I have loved football ever since I was a little girl. It never ceases to amaze me and never ceases to excite me,” she says. “My last match, Milan [against Internazionale] the San Siro was incredible. The atmosphere and the derbies were crazy. I have to say I’m lucky because I’m doing what I love.”

Football in Italy is often referred to as a “religion”. This means there is little room for error in public roles. This pressure would affect most people, but Leotta’s main advice is to stay sincere. “You have to be perfect when you talk about football,” she says. “I was completely obsessed with being perfect and sometimes I lost my authenticity. But now I think I’m ready to be myself every time and show my individuality. It’s probably one of the most important things I can do.”

Leotta closely follows the development of women’s sports in her country. She cites coverage of the Women’s Champions League final in Turin in May as one of her favorite accomplishments. “During that match you could see these wonderful players, [who were] super professional,” she recalls. “They inspire a new generation and you see it’s normal now to see a little girl who wants to be a footballer.”

Two weeks ago, the women’s Serie A started in Italy, and this year Juventus and Roma will also take part in the Champions League. Since DAZN owns the broadcast rights to the WCL, Leotta is happy that she will have more opportunities to work in women’s football: “I’m ready to restart football and women in football. It’s good, because in Italy football, as I said, is like a religion, but women’s football is becoming more and more popular. I could see it during the Champions League because there were so many people there and the atmosphere was very good.”

Lyon players celebrate winning the Women’s Champions League final after beating Barcelona in the final at the Juventus Stadium. Photo: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

While domestic football can be strong, Italy’s struggles on the international front are no secret. Men failed to qualify for the World Cup this winter and women failed to qualify from their group for Euro 2022 despite high expectations. “This is not the best moment,” Leotta explains with regret. “I remember that in 2019 Italy [women] played very well, and television and newspapers paid a lot of attention to these players. I prefer to remember that moment, not only because I prefer to see the bright side in life, but I also think that now it is necessary to restart not only the women’s team, but also the men’s team. It’s not easy to have a World Cup without Italy.”

This hope may not be far off. After our conversation, Italy automatically qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Another opportunity perhaps for players and women working in sports to take center stage.