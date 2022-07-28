‘It means everything to us’: Arizona Cardinals well aware Super Bowl 57 is at home

Glendale, Ariz. – The Arizona Cardinals have seen extraordinary two seasons in a row.

Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Then, the Los Angeles Rams accomplished the same feat at home a year later in Super Bowl LVI at Sophie Stadium.

It’s not lost on the Cardinals that State Farm Stadium, their home, is the venue for the NFL’s grand finale this season. Can the Arizona Cardinals pull off the trifecta?

“Tampa won at Tampa and LA won at LA. The pressure is on,” Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh said. “It’s in Arizona. We have to defend our home field. “

The Cardinals opened training camp this week at their retractable-dome stadium in Glendale, Arizona, about 10 miles from downtown Phoenix.

I remembered the atmosphere of the first day of school. The Cardinals are excited about Chandler Jones walking in free agency, Kyle Murray’s lengthy contract situation, Jeff Gladney’s tragic death and DeAndre Hopkins being on the field after a negative-filled offseason that included six-game suspensions.

While some of the scars from this offseason remain, the club appears ready to get back to business on the football field in preparation for the regular season.

“You hope you’re getting everything right before you get rolling,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of an offseason filled with storylines. “These guys are professionals. They know it’s their job to show up every day and try to be the best team they can be. It is a company to be proud of. It has a very proud and experienced leadership in the locker room. I’m blown away by this list and the talent. We’ll just have to go to work and see where it goes. “

Some Cardinals players resisted the talk of being the third straight team to play in the Super Bowl at home, but that no doubt crossed their minds.

“It’s in my mind. We want to be the team that’s playing here. I’m not thinking about anybody else using our locker room,” Cardinals running back James Connor said. “That’s our locker room. It means everything to us and what we want to do this year.

The Cardinals looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders last year after a 7-0 start — the franchise’s best start since 1974. But the team finished the regular season 4-6 and then lost 34-11 in the wild-card round by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Now the Cardinals are trying to emulate what the Bucks and Rams accomplished in back-to-back seasons.

“Those teams earned it,” Connor said. “That’s it really. This is no coincidence. Teams that deserve to win will win. “

