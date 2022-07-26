New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Mets are somewhat unclear about the next steps for Jacob deGrom’s return to the rotation, saying the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw a side session Sunday and will begin another minor league rehab.

New York manager Buck Showalter said before Sunday’s game against San Diego that he had not seen a side session at Citi Field and that he could not publicly say where or when deGrom would pitch next.

DeGrom, a 34-year-old right-hander, has not played in the major leagues since July 7 of last year. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and was sidelined late in spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula.

“I’ve got to operate like I’m not here. I’d be stupid not to,” Showalter said of deGrom’s next outing.

DeGrom made three injury rehab appearances in the minors. He threw 24 pitches over 1 2/3 innings on July 3 and 36 pitches over three innings on July 8, both for Class A St. Lucie, then 42 over four innings on July 14 for Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets’ starting pitchers set a franchise record during a game vs. the Padres

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and what the plan is to start somewhere in the coming week. And we’ll see where that takes us,” Showalter said. “I know what the plan is. But if something happens to derail us from that plan, we’ll only do it for a day or two.”

Right-hander Trevor May threw 14 pitches, allowed one hit and struck out one in a one-inning performance Sunday for Double-A Binghamton.

May has not pitched for the Mets since May 2 due to right triceps swelling. Showalter said he will likely pitch on back-to-back May days in the minors before being activated.