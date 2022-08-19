New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The end of the classic muscle car era is fast approaching when they scream drag strips.

Dodge has announced that it will end production of its V8-powered Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2023 and replace them with a new all-electric car.

The Charger Daytona SRT is more powerful and faster than the brand’s gasoline-fueled cars, and is also equipped with an “exhaust” system that works like a pipe organ to deliver the expected aural experience.

But just as Dodge is getting out of the business of burning rubber with gasoline, Ford will release a new next-generation Mustang that promises to have a V8 engine and a six-speed manual transmission.

The DODGE CHARGER DAYTONA SRT is a ‘bada–‘ electric muscle car that screams like a banshee.

A hybrid model is likely to be available, but unlike the Mustang Mac-E SUV with which the Mustang Coupe shares its name, it won’t go fully electric anytime soon.

AutoForecast Solutions told Fox News Digital that it expects Ford to build a new Mustang by 2029.

That six-year run is actually shorter than current cars, which stay on the market for nine years, with an update in between before the new one goes on sale.

Ford has not confirmed how long the new car will be on sale.

‘Stunning’ 2024 Ford Mustang revealed in new renderings

That’s not to say Ford won’t introduce an all-electric Mustang sports car to sell alongside it before then, but investing in a factory to build the internal combustion engine version suggests it could be in production for several years.

As for Chevrolet, the Camaro hasn’t seen many updates in the past few years and has fallen to a distant third in the muscle car sales race.

Click here to get the Fox News app

With GM’s commitment to becoming an all-electric automaker, the current car is likely to be the last with an internal combustion engine, and there are no plans to replace it with an electric car like the Charger, according to Autoforecast Solutions. Daytona SRT.