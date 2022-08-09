Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer, dies at 84

Issei Miyake, the Japanese designer best known for his pleated styles and iconic perfumes, whose name became synonymous with cutting-edge 1980s fashion, passed away on August 5. He was 84 years old.
The death was reported on Tuesday by Miyake Design, which said the cause was liver cancer. It does not specify where Mr. Miyake died.
Mr. Miyake is perhaps best known for his signature micro pleating, which he first introduced in 1988, but has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity among new and younger consumer base.
Its patented heat treatment system means the accordion-like folds are machine washable, never lose their shape, and provide the convenience of homewear. He also designed the black turtleneck that became part of the signature look of Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.
This is an evolving story.