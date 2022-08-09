type here...
TOP STORIES Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer, dies at 84
TOP STORIES

Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer, dies at 84

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Issei Miyake, the Japanese designer best known for his pleated styles and iconic perfumes, whose name became synonymous with cutting-edge 1980s fashion, passed away on August 5. He was 84 years old.

The death was reported on Tuesday by Miyake Design, which said the cause was liver cancer. It does not specify where Mr. Miyake died.

Mr. Miyake is perhaps best known for his signature micro pleating, which he first introduced in 1988, but has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity among new and younger consumer base.

Its patented heat treatment system means the accordion-like folds are machine washable, never lose their shape, and provide the convenience of homewear. He also designed the black turtleneck that became part of the signature look of Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

This is an evolving story.

Previous articleTrump posts campaign ad-style video on Truth Social after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
Next articleThe USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has five teams that are overrated to start the season

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

How Russian Propaganda Goes Beyond English Speakers

The day after a rocket hit a mall in central Ukraine in June, killing at least 18 people,...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller has been indicted

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump’s Florida estate

closer Video FBI raids on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home: What's the fallout? Chief...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jamaal Williams’ ‘Hard Knocks’ Clip Gets Detroit Lions Fans Jacked For HBO Series

If Detroit Lions If he wins three games again, Jamaal Williams will never recover. That's all he cares...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden signs the $280B CHIPS Act in an effort to boost the US against China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Lost Provisions – The New York Times

The climate provisions in the bill the Senate passed this weekend are likely to be more important than...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News