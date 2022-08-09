Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer, dies at 84

Issei Miyake, the Japanese designer best known for his pleated styles and iconic perfumes, whose name became synonymous with cutting-edge 1980s fashion, passed away on August 5. He was 84 years old.

The death was reported on Tuesday by Miyake Design, which said the cause was liver cancer. It does not specify where Mr. Miyake died.

Mr. Miyake is perhaps best known for his signature micro pleating, which he first introduced in 1988, but has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity among new and younger consumer base.