Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is hoping to talk to President Biden about a new Iran nuclear deal that appears to be coming to fruition, but lately, according to reports, he hasn’t had much luck.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Lapid could not get Biden on the phone, which the White House initially blamed on the president’s recent vacation — which ended Wednesday. Lapid is hoping for a personal meeting, as the two are set to speak at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Israel remains pessimistic about recent developments with the Iran nuclear deal, as Iran and the P5+1 nations have gone back and forth in trying to finalize terms. Still, Lapid expressed hope that his administration’s communications with White House officials have been effective.

“It’s a bad deal,” Lapid said at a meeting of the Yesh Atid party, as the US responded to recent demands from Tehran.[t]He accepted much of what we wanted Americans to put into the draft, and that was a welcome change.”

Lapid and Biden met during the president’s visit to Israel in July, and the two men held a joint press conference, but that was before the European Union presented its “final” proposal for the Iran deal. Since then, the Israeli prime minister has held talks with the leaders of Germany and France, who are part of the talks, along with the US, the United Kingdom, Russia and China.

After speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lapid “discussed the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” he tweeted.

Macron acknowledged that the current state of the deal does not address some issues, including Iran’s ballistic missile program. Still, he said the deal was “useful and better than no deal,” the Post reported.

In recent days, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Speaking to the Defense Ministry Post, Ganz pushed for increasing Israel’s capabilities to contain Iran, stressing the importance of “maintaining and developing operational capabilities for both defensive and offensive purposes.” [the] Iran’s nuclear program and the face of its regional aggression.”