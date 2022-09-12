New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Jerusalem mayor and current member of Israel’s Knesset Nir Barkat was tight-lipped about Iran in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Barkat warned that Iran’s goal is to destroy Israel.

“Iran is an Islamic regime, it wants to wipe Israel off the map. We are identified as the ‘little Satan’ and by the way, the United States is the ‘big Satan’. We are on the same line,” Barkat said. Don’t debate about. There is no point in any agreement.”

Barkat explained that Iran poses a dual threat to Israel. The first is their nuclear ambition.

“They are planning to create a bomb to use it,” he said. “And we have to stop them. If they have it they will use it.”

The other threat is Iran using proxy groups to bombard Israel with hundreds of rockets. The Jewish state receives frequent barrages from groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has led to wars against Israel’s neighbor to the north.

Barkat warned that Israel will not tolerate threats.

“We have to make sure that Iran understands that if they try to get nuclear power, we will deter them by force, and that we can deter them. And when they use their proxies to attack Israel, that won’t happen. A third Lebanon war, it’s a first Iran war, and we will attack Tehran.”

However, Barkat noted that first Israel must “align interests” with the United States and other Western countries.

“Israel has no better ally and partner in the world than the United States, and we must work hard on this together,” he said.

Barkat made it clear that it was not his desire for Israel to go to war against Iran, but said it was imperative to be ready to do so.

“Israel must prepare itself for war with Iran, and the best way to avoid war is to plan to attack if we have to,” Barkat said. “So hopefully, our preparation and alliances with the United States will deter Iran from their evil plan. However, if they don’t, we will have to use force.”

Barkat noted that many moderate Arab countries in the Middle East are “threatened by Iran” and that there is some cooperation between them and Israel on that front.