Israeli and Gaza missiles are on their second day

The worst escalation in more than a year between Israeli and Gaza militants dragged on into a second day on Saturday, when airstrikes destroyed homes and killed five people in Gaza, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military said it hit two homes in Gaza belonging to Islamic Jihad militants, which they called arms depots. Military officials said advance warnings had been issued and that residences had been evacuated prior to the strikes.

Islamic Jihad and other smaller groups of Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets mainly at Israeli towns closest to the edge of the territory.