Israel Strikes Gaza, Provoking Rockets, Ending Relative Calm

Several civilians were caught off guard during the West Bank riots, including Shirin Abu Akle, a Palestinian-American TV presenter who was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in May.

Gaza has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized control of the coastal strip in 2007. This blockade places severe restrictions on what is allowed to enter the enclave and who is allowed to leave.

Israel says the blockade is necessary to stop the flow of weapons to Palestinian militants, but Palestinians and aid groups say it is a punitive measure that exacerbates dire economic and social conditions in the strip. Palestinian officials said dozens of people who were due to travel to the West Bank for treatment were among those unable to leave Gaza as a result of the lockdown this week.

Hamas has repeatedly said in recent months that it does not want another major military escalation in Gaza, partly to avoid a worsening of the humanitarian situation soon after last year’s devastating war.

The Gaza authorities are still repairing buildings damaged or destroyed during the fighting last May; Hamas and Islamic Jihad are still replenishing their missile depots; and Gazans are reluctant to give up certain concessions made by Israel since last year’s war, including an increase in the number of Israeli work permits issued to Gazans, which is a major lifeline for the Gaza economy.