Israel said on Monday that it would make no further concessions to Iran and would continue to do everything in its power to prevent it from getting a nuclear weapon.

In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel opposes returning to the Iran nuclear deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – and is not bound by such a deal.

He said Israel will do everything possible to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability.

In his phone call with Macron, Prime Minister Lapid insisted the Iranians were continuing to negotiate the “take it or leave it” offer.

He warned that the revised offer contained new elements that went beyond the original JCPOA’s limitations, paving the way for significant investment to flow into Iran’s terrorist network and strengthening Iran’s military.

President Macron has emphasized his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

A senior Israeli official told Fox News that “Iran rejected the final offer that was made to them, so now it’s time to walk away.”

“The time has come for a new, stronger strategy to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb. Iran’s terrorist regime must be treated as a totalitarian, terrorist and oppressive regime,” the official said. “The money they get from this deal will directly fund terrorism.”

According to the official, the message was from Israel’s national security adviser, Dr. As Eyal Hulata presented to US officials.

The official declined to answer further questions on the outcome of the meeting.

The meeting came after Macron spoke with President Biden on Sunday about ongoing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, strengthening support for partners in the Middle East and joint efforts to contain and deter Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.

According to a new report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), Iran is expected to receive $275 billion in the first year and balloon to $1 trillion in the early 2030s.

Iran on Monday accused the United States of stalling renegotiations of the 2015 deal – a charge Washington denied.

“The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European side … America and Europe need a deal more than Iran,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told a news conference.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said he expected the US to respond positively to the bloc’s proposal as early as this week.

