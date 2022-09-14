New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Israel will provide updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer designed to combat the Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants by the end of September, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Israel’s coronavirus task force chief Salman Zarqa urged those in risk groups to get a booster along with the flu shot, although those older than 12 and at least three months since a previous shot or a COVID-19 illness are eligible.

“We have been preparing for winter for some time and are looking at the possibility of two waves of illness in the country, the flu and the coronavirus, two waves seen elsewhere in the world,” Zarka told reporters.

According to Health Ministry data, half of Israel’s population of 9.4 million have already had three doses of the vaccine, and 850,000 people have had four. More than 4.5 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Israel since the pandemic began, with 11,667 deaths.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s so-called bivalent vaccine currently in circulation targets BA.4/5, a strain of the virus that originally emerged in China in December 2019.

Although the coronavirus vaccines used so far have provided good protection against hospitalization and death, their effectiveness, particularly against infection, has decreased as the virus has evolved.