The Israeli military killed an Islamic Jihad commander in the southern part of the Gaza Strip late Saturday, a day after another senior militant commander was killed in the north, the Israeli government said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Israeli authorities announced the death of Khaled Mansour, who led the Iran-backed terror group’s operations, after a coordinated airstrike took out the senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanding officer of the terror group’s northern Gaza division, Taisir Jabari.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Saturday’s strike “an extraordinary success” as a joint operation by its military and intelligence agencies.

The attack is the latest in a recent escalation of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has left 29 dead. The attacks were preceded by hundreds of rockets fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, officials said.

Lapid said his military would “continue to strike in a precise and responsible manner to minimize harm to non-combatants.”

“The operation will continue as per the requirement,” he added.

Friday’s strike also destroyed the head of an anti-tank guided missile array and several terrorist squads as they prepared to attack Israel, the IDF said.

Palestinian officials said the airstrikes killed at least 15 people, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl.

A joint statement by Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it was aimed at “targeting the threat to Israeli citizens and civilians living adjacent to the Gaza Strip, as well as terrorists and their sponsors”.

“The government of Israel will not allow terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip to set the agenda in the areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip and will not threaten the citizens of the State of Israel,” Lapid said. “Anyone who tries to harm Israel should know this: We will find you.”

As of Sunday morning, rocket fire from Gaza continued into Israel.

Fox News’ Ruth Marks Eglash, Yonat Frieling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.