Israel and Palestinian militants agree to a ceasefire

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza agreed to a ceasefire late Sunday night. The move was expected to end a three-day conflict that has killed dozens of Palestinians, including militant commanders, but did little to change the status quo in Israel and the occupied territories.

The conflict, which began on Friday afternoon when Israel launched airstrikes to thwart what it said was an imminent attack from Gaza, paralyzed parts of southern Israel and destroyed several residences and militant bases in Gaza.

According to Palestinian health officials, 44 Palestinians were killed in the fighting, including 15 children. Dozens of Israelis were slightly injured while trying to hide from Palestinian rockets, and several received shrapnel wounds. An unexploded rocket landed in a residential area of ​​Ashkelon, a southern Israeli city, TV stations said.