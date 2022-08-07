Israel and Palestinian militants agree to a ceasefire

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza agreed to a ceasefire late Sunday night. The move was expected to end a three-day conflict that has killed dozens of Palestinians, including militant commanders, but did little to change the status quo in Israel and the occupied territories.
The conflict, which began on Friday afternoon when Israel launched airstrikes to thwart what it said was an imminent attack from Gaza, paralyzed parts of southern Israel and destroyed several residences and militant bases in Gaza.
According to Palestinian health officials, 44 Palestinians were killed in the fighting, including 15 children. Dozens of Israelis were slightly injured while trying to hide from Palestinian rockets, and several received shrapnel wounds. An unexploded rocket landed in a residential area of Ashkelon, a southern Israeli city, TV stations said.
However, the central dynamic of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the 15-year blockade of Gaza, remains, and the escalation this weekend has pushed both sides further than ever from the possibility of peace talks. But the fighting has exposed simmering tensions between Islamic Jihad, the militia that has led this latest battle against Israel, and Hamas, the militia that rules Gaza, which has chosen to stay out of the conflict.
The fighting has taken a heavy toll on the Islamic Jihad, Gaza’s second-largest militia. Two of its key leaders are already dead, and many of its bases and weapons factories have been destroyed, factors that allowed Israel to claim victory in this round of hostilities.
A senior Israeli official said in a statement that Israel had completed “an accurate and efficient operation that achieved all of its strategic goals.”
The ceasefire officially went into effect at 11:30 p.m. local time and, with the exception of one rocket fired 20 minutes later, seemed to last until early Monday morning.
Israel declined to reveal further details of the deal, but Islamic Jihad said it had received assurances from Egyptian officials who brokered the talks that Egypt would lobby Israel to release two of the group’s top members, Bassem Saadi and Khalil Awadeh. currently held in Israeli prisons.
The conflict has highlighted both the limitations and the strengths of Israel’s strategy of offering small economic concessions to ordinary Gazans, such as 14,000 work permits, to help improve the Palestinian economy.
This approach has failed to prevent another conflagration around the enclave, which has experienced at least six major outbreaks of violence since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. the duration of hostilities, which in the past often lasted for weeks rather than days.
Inside Israel, the conflict also initially seemed to help bolster the reputation of Yair Lapid, Israel’s interim prime minister, who has long been accused by Israeli critics of lacking the experience needed to lead a country during a war.
Before a ceasefire was reached, Israeli analysts largely portrayed the episode as a victory and even a warning to Israel’s other enemies in the region, especially Hezbollah, the Islamist militia in Lebanon, of the fate that awaits them if they will also go to war. full-scale hostilities with Israel in the near future.
On the contrary, with no change in life or prospects in Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinians had nothing to celebrate, and many families mourned the loss of life. “Islamic Jihad” was also confused video this apparently showed that his rockets had failed and hit civilian areas in Gaza.
“Objectively speaking, the Israelis stand to gain if the ceasefire continues,” said Ibrahim Dalalsha, director of the Horizon Center, a Palestinian political research group. “They isolated Islamic Jihad. Other than “we fired rockets,” Islamic Jihad has nothing to say to people. And Hamas didn’t participate because they have something to lose, which is an achievement for Israel.”
The fighting also highlighted the growing acceptance of Israel by some parts of the Arab world. Past wars in Gaza have drawn sharp criticism from other Arab countries. This time the reaction was more restrained.
Two of the three Arab countries that formalized relations with Israel in 2020, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, expressed anxiety about violence, but avoided criticizing Israel. Only a third country, Bahrain, directly convicted Israeli attacks.
But more broadly, analysts say, the fighting has done little for either the Israelis or the Palestinians.
With strikes on Friday that killed key militant leaders, Israel curbed what it said was an imminent threat from Islamic Jihad. But the broader stalemate in Gaza will continue as long as Hamas is in power there, as the group remains unwilling to recognize Israel or disband its militias, making Israel unwilling to end the blockade it maintains jointly with Egypt.
The weekend’s war stopped the “time bomb” but “will not bring strategic change in Gaza,” said Tzipi Livni, a former senior Israeli minister and lead Palestinian negotiator.
Israel has not had a clear strategy for Gaza since it unilaterally withdrew from the enclave in 2005, she said.
“And when you don’t know what you want to achieve in the long term,” Ms. Livni said, “you go from one round of struggle to another.”
In the short term, however, Israel’s recent economic concessions to Gaza appear to have prompted Hamas, at least for now, to take a less aggressive approach as it recovers from last year’s protracted war.
According to UNICEF, about two million people live in Gaza, almost half of them are unemployed, and only one in ten of them has access to clean water.
Since the last war, Israel has granted work permits to 14,000 Gaza residents — a small number in relative terms but a record number since Hamas seized power in 2007, and enough to provide vital financial assistance to thousands of families in the enclave.
Fearing to lose this concession, Hamas has now begun to “act more rationally,” Mr. Dalalsha said. “They are still reeling from last year’s blow and are more concerned about continued easing of restrictions on Gaza.”
Prior to the outbreak of hostilities, Mr. Lapid was accused of taking a too passive approach to Islamic Jihad. The group threatened reprisals from Gaza following the arrest of one of its senior leaders in the occupied West Bank. In response, Mr. Lapid blocked several roads near Gaza and imposed a curfew on Israeli settlements along the border to keep residents out of the reach of militants.
Mr. Lapid already had a reputation for being weak on national security grounds, unlike his archrival Benjamin Netanyahu, who has amassed a wealth of experience as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.
But by launching airstrikes on Friday, Mr. Lapid has improved his starting position in the political race, analysts say, assuming the campaign ends with few Israeli casualties.
Mr. Lapid scored a public relations victory Sunday when he was photographed giving Mr. Netanyahu an official security briefing – a symbolic indication of how the balance of power between the two men has shifted.
But Mr. Lapid has also made sure to share the responsibility and the stage with his defense minister, Benny Gantz, a former military chief of staff—meaning he shared the credit.
“Now Lapid has taken on the image of a prime minister leading a military operation,” said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “But it is clear that the brain, planning and preparation will have more to do with Gantz than with Lapid,” added Dr. Talshir.
In Gaza, however, the airstrikes have simply brought more suffering and uncertainty.
Ghassan Abu Ramadan, 65, a retired civil engineer injured in an Israeli strike on Friday, was recuperating in hospital on Sunday during ceasefire talks.
“We have a difficult life here in Gaza, we don’t know what will happen, what our future will be,” said Mr. Abu Ramadan, lying on a bed in the intensive care unit of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
“How long it will be going on?” Mr. Abu Ramadan added.
Raja Abdulrahim, Fadi Khanona, Gabby Sobelman, Carol Sutherland and Iyad Abu Khweila provided reporting.