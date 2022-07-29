New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Almost everyone is joining the Mega Millions Jackpot fun.

The New York Islanders announced they partnered with JackPocket and bought 25,000 tickets for the big payday.

If the franchise wins, the winnings are shared with full-season ticket holders and suite holders.

Another share of the winnings will go to the Staff and Children’s Foundation Islands Group.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After no one hit a jackpot worth more than $800 million on Tuesday, the pot now stands at $1.3 billion.

Mega Millions $1 Billion-Plus Lottery Jackpot: Does Winning Make You Happy?

The Islanders sold out season ticket packages last season in their first year at UBS Arena next to Belmont Park after playing at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum from 1972 to 2015. The Islanders played full-time at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from 2015 to 2018 and split time between the two arenas from 2018-2020 before returning full-time to Long Island for one final season.

The construction of the new arena cost $1.1 billion. So, if the Islanders are lucky, they already are Get that money back And there are plenty left.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Islanders haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1984, but this is undoubtedly a huge accomplishment.