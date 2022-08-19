Islamic State member sentenced to life in prison for hostage deaths

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia. British citizen El Shafi Elsheikh was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for his involvement in an Islamic State scheme that took about two dozen Westerners hostage a decade ago.

Elsheikh’s hostages gave him a somewhat whimsical nickname – he was dubbed “The Beatle” along with the other English-accented kidnappers – but that nickname belied the viciousness of his behavior.

“This prosecution exposed the vicious and sadistic Beatles of ISIS,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh said, noting that Elsheikh and the other Beatles always wore masks when they appeared in front of their hostages.

He is the most notorious and senior member of the Islamic State group ever convicted by a US court, prosecutors said Friday at a sentencing hearing in US District Court in Alexandria. The life sentence was sealed after a jury found him guilty of taking hostages resulting in death and other crimes earlier this year.

The allegations revolved around the deaths of four American hostages: James Foley, Stephen Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. All but Müller were executed in a beheading video circulated online. Müller was enslaved and raped several times by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before she was killed.

They were among 26 hostages taken between 2012 and 2015, when the Islamic State group controlled large areas of Iraq and Syria.

The sentences included a mandatory life sentence. The US agreed not to carry out the death penalty in a deal that secured the extradition of Elsheikh and his girlfriend Alexandra Kotey, who had already been sentenced to life in prison.

Parekh said it was difficult to convey the brutality of Elsheikh’s actions. “We lack the vocabulary of such pain,” he said, paraphrasing Dante’s Inferno.

However, victims of Elsheikh and the Beatles testified at Friday’s hearing and spoke about their experiences. Danish photographer Daniel Rai Ottosen, who was released after paying a ransom, said the worst moments were periods of silence during and after captivity, when he was alone with his thoughts.

He said that when Elsheikh and the Beatles beat him up, it was almost a relief.

“Now I knew that I could only focus on my pain, which is much easier than being alone with my thoughts,” he said.

Ottosen was especially close to Foley and memorized the farewell letter Foley wrote to his family so he could dictate it to Foley’s parents when he was released.



Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said bringing Elsheikh to justice at trial sends a deterrent signal to other would-be hostage-takers.

“Hatred really overwhelmed your humanity,” she told Elsheikh on Friday, the eighth anniversary of the beheading of James Foley.

At trial, the surviving hostages testified that they were afraid of the Beatles appearing in various prisons, to which they were constantly taken and moved. Elsheikh and the other Beatles played a key role in the hostage negotiations by getting the hostages to email their families demanding payment.

They also regularly beat and tortured the hostages, forcing them to fight each other until they passed out, threatening to beat them with water, and forcing them to view images of the murdered hostages.

Elsheikh did not speak during Friday’s hearing. His lawyer, Zachary Deubler, said Elsheikh would appeal the verdict. Elsheikh’s lawyers argued that his confessions should have been declared inadmissible due to alleged mistreatment after he was captured by the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces in 2018.

At Friday’s hearing, Doubler limited his argument to a request that Elsheikh not be sent to a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, where he faces solitary confinement for the rest of his life. Deubler said the appointment to Florence was almost certain, unless the judge decided otherwise.

Judge T.S. Ellis III refused to make any recommendations to the Prisons Authority.

“The behavior of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as appalling, barbaric, cruel, heartless and, of course, criminal,” Ellis said.