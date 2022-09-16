New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Isaiah Washington opens up about how a family has influenced his acting career.

In an interview with Fox News Digital at a special screening of his film “God is not dead: We the People,” the 59-year-old actor explained that he takes care of his wife and three children while choosing his roles in television and movies.

“I’ve always told my wife that because I have kids and a wife, I’d rather kiss a horse than a woman on the screen,” Washington said on the red carpet in Century City, California.

He continued, “Because then I have to explain to my daughter, why are you kissing a strange woman?”

Washington clarified that he was joking, but added, “I say ‘no’ more than I say ‘yes’.”

Washington continued, “20 years from now, I wish I was always alive to know what my children would think of me in that role.”

“For me, getting married and having kids changed my trajectory a lot,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t want to get married 25 years ago, but I’m glad I did, because a wife and kids really make you a better human being.”

“Romeo Must Die” star Married to wife Jenisa Garland In 1996, the couple shared sons Tyme and Isaiah Washington V and daughter Iman.

Although Washington told Fox News Digital that he has “no interest” in having his children follow in his footsteps by pursuing acting as a career, he recently revealed that he enlisted their help in creating a greeting video for his directorial debut “Corsicana.”

“I pulled my staff together,” Washington said. “I knew very well that my daughter was going to be the director, my son was going to be the special effects, scripting and story boarder, and another son was going to be the producer.”

“And we all made this video together.”

Iman says he takes his role as a director very seriously. “When I got out of line, she said, ‘Oh no, no, you have to do it again. I don’t believe you’. I was like, ugh.”

Washington said his daughter insisted he do multiple takes to make sure he came across as authentic in the video. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m just like me’.”

[And she said,]”‘Yeah, but I don’t believe you’re you. Stop pretending.’

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “She’s giving me direction.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Isaiah Washington escalates feud with former co-star Katherine Heigl

In addition to directing, Washington – is best known for his role “A book on body composition” Before being fired, a The incident he spoke of — Also starred in the Western drama “Corsicana.” The film was released in theaters across the US on August 26.

Washington explained that Tom Cruise inspired him to create a pre-film greeting message for “Corsicana” audiences. Cruise recently appeared in a welcome message ahead of the screening of his blockbuster 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to his beloved 1986 film “Top Gun.”

The Texas-native says he has long been interested in faith-based films. “I’ve always been interested in how to engage in these kinds of stories, faith-based stories, but I didn’t know how,” he explains.

Washington told Fox News Digital that he became involved in “God’s Not Dead: We the People” after a producer contacted him on Twitter. In the Christian drama released in October 2021, he plays a congressman Rep. who helps the main character, Reverend Dave Hill (David RR White). Played by Daryl Smith.

“I’m always drawn to stories and characters that scare me or educate me or have something to say,” he says. “You know, so I can say what I want to say through them. And Congressman Darryl Smith is a character that I hide from, but he says things that I never say, so it’s like my alter ego.”

“God’s Not Dead: We the People” also stars Antonio Sabato Jr., Francesca Battistelli, William Forsythe and Fox News host Judge. Jeanine Pirro.

Although Washington did not work with Pirro during production, he said he thought she was “fantastic” in the film.

“God’s Not Dead: We the People” is the fourth installment of the “God’s Not Dead” series, which is now available to watch on Christian streaming platform Pureflix. The special screening was attended by cast members from all four movies, including White, Dean Cain, Ray Wise, Corey Oliver and Brad Heller.

At the screening, White announced that a fifth installment of the franchise was in the works. White, Cain, Washington, Wise, Oliver and Heller are set to reprise their roles in the film, which begins production in South Carolina later this year.

“This is a new chapter in the ‘God’s Not Dead’ franchise and we can’t wait to share it with all the fans. Eight years later, I’m still humbled that this kind of movie and this message resonates with so many people,” White said.

“The legacy and impact of ‘God’s Not Dead’ is undeniable and I am extremely proud and honored to be a part of this movement.”