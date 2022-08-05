New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone with monkeypox avoid sex.

However, the CDC also offers several ways to reduce the risk of spreading the virus during sex, as the nation faces an increase in monkey infections.

“If you or a partner has monkeypox, the best way to protect yourself and others is to avoid any type of (oral, anal, vaginal) sex and don’t kiss or touch each other’s bodies when you’re sick, especially when you have a rash.” CDC says. “Don’t share things like towels, fetish gear, sex toys and toothbrushes.”

Monkeypox infections in India have reached 9, two days after the first infection

CDC offers advice on when, where and how people with monkeypox can have safe sex.

“Masturbate together at least 6 feet apart, without touching each other and rash” The CDC recommends. “Remember to wash your hands, fetish gear, sex toys and any clothes (bedding, towels, clothing) after sex.”

“Think about having sex with your clothes or covering areas with rashes, minimizing skin-to-skin contact as much as possible. If the rash is confined to the genitals or anus, condoms may help; however, condoms alone are not helpful. Monkey disease is enough to prevent.”

Earlier this week, the Biden administration named top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as White House coordinators to combat the monkeypox outbreak.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra said Thursday that the monkeypox outbreak is declaring a public health emergency.

Later Thursday, President Biden tweeted that he was “committed to our monkeypox response: increasing vaccine distribution, expanding testing and educating at-risk communities.”