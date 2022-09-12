Is the AOC right that most Americans ‘hate women’ for a female presidency? New Yorkers have weight

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“A lot of women in this country hate women,” said Rep. New Yorkers are outraged over recent comments made by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I see her as a very strong personality and I think she will be a strong contender for the presidency,” Yugdeep, a New Yorker, told Fox News. “It’s so sad that she still thinks that. It’s 2022.”

But another New Yorker, Mary, disagreed.

“I see her point,” Mary said. “I think as much progress as we have in the country, we are still lacking in that regard. And women still feel secondary to men.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s name has been floated repeatedly as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election, especially if President Biden does not run for re-election. In an interview with GQ, the New York Democrat said she has two conflicting thoughts about whether she should be president.

“One is a relentless belief that anything is possible,” Ocasio-Cortez told GQ. “But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People question my future and realistically, I can’t even tell if I’m going to be alive in September. And It was very heavy on me.”

The congresswoman said misogyny is an issue across the political spectrum and that the “grip of patriarchy” affects women as well as men.

“I think Americans will definitely elect the right woman for president,” one person told Fox News. “I’ll vote for her.”

Some New Yorkers said they agreed with Ocasio-Cortez’s comments.

“I mean, obviously I’ll vote for her, but I feel like I don’t trust other Americans,” one woman told Fox News. “The way we’re going right now, I don’t think she’s going to make it.

Another woman chimed in: “America is not really ready for a woman president, I think unfortunately.”

“It’s similar to the whole Hillary thing,” the woman continued.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton became the first woman to win the nomination of a major political party. She won the popular vote in the general election but lost the electoral vote to Donald Trump.

Others told Fox News that gender doesn’t matter.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s male or female, I’ll vote for the best candidate,” said a man named Bob.

Another New Yorker agreed: “I don’t think it matters. Woman or man, this is the best candidate.”