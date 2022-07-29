Is Ronaldo ready for his return home from Sporting?

Cristiano Ronaldo He seems to really want to leave Manchester United, but his options are getting smaller by the day. He might even go back to the first club Sporting CP to end his nightmare at Old Trafford.

When there are unexpected moves Joe round leaves Tottenham for Rennes a bit of a thug. The French side will sign the Wales centre-back on loan with an option to keep him permanently in exchange for €20m. I hope he does well in League 1.

The Premier League will no longer have loans until at least January. Ademola Lukman who’s going to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig in a permanent deal. The winger has spent time at Fulham and Leicester in recent seasons but looks set to take Bergamo home for the foreseeable future.

Brighton is not particularly eager to entertain Manchester city initiatives for Mark cucurella. The Premier League champions, who don’t have an orthodox left-back, are willing to pay £40m for a full-back but will need to pay much more to make the Seagulls listen.

Some say you should never go back, but Frank Lampard is not one to believe in such a phrase. Everton are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about the midfielder’s return Idrissa guie.

Marseilles are going to enter Nuno Tavares on loan from Arsenal. The slightly more legendary figure of the Gunners (before that terrible move to Old Trafford) may join him after the club entered into negotiations with Internazionale. Alexis Sanchez.

There is still work to be done spurs this window and they allegedly really want to sign Nicoleò Zaniolo from Roma. The Premier League team even believe they can beat the old lady Juventus before he signs. They can be helped by earning a few pounds from the sale Sergio reguilon to Barcelona, who still have dinero that can be spent somehow. Another name shuffling to the exit door is youngI Lo Celsus who is of interest Villarreal as well as Fiorentina. Spurs want £17m for the midfielder.

Vincent Kompany recognizes a good centre-back when he sees one and of course if they have played in Belgium in recent years that might explain why Burnley made a bet on the defender of Brugge Jack Hendry.

Leeds as well as nottingham Forest should strengthen their teams before the start of the season. The only person who could help is a young man from Manchester City. James Maketi which is available on loan to get some first team football experience.