Jojo Shiva She is in a relationship with Kylie Pree, whom she met on a cruise ship in 2020.

Shiva went public about her relationship in February 2021, a month after announcing that she was part of the LGBTQ community. Pre and Siva are dating Nine months and dancer Paris addressed their breakup on Hilton’s “This Is Paris” podcast.

In May 2022, Shivaay posted a picture of her and Preeto in front of the Disney Castle on Instagram, confirming that the couple had reunited. “If you love something let it go, if it comes back…” she wrote at the time.

Shivaay continued to post pictures of Pre until August, when Pre announced that the two had broken up for the second time.

What is Jojo Siva’s real name?

Siva’s real name is Joel Joni Siva. She was born on May 19, 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska.

of Shiva Parents are Jessalyn and Tom Siwa and she has an older brother named Jayden Siwa.

Why is Jojo Shiva so popular?

Shiva first rose to fame as part of Abby Lee’s Junior Elite Competition team on the show “Dance Moms”. Siva joined the show in 2015.

After her time on the show, she pursued a career in television. she Worked with Nickelodeon In many shows such as “Jojo Siwa: My World,” “Jojo’s Dream Birthday,” “Jojo’s Follow Your Dream,” “Jojo’s Dream Concert” and “The J Team.”

Shiva also launched her own YouTube channel, “It’s Jojo Shiva” in 2015 and has grown her following across all social media platforms.

Shivaay continued her dancing journey and competed on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” where she was the first to dance with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson. The pair made it to the end of the show and finished in second place. She was also a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2022.

Siva also started her own singing career and released songs like “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Shop”. In 2019, she went on her Dream Tour, but most of it was rescheduled to early 2022.

One of Siva’s newest ventures is transitioning from the role of a dance student to a teacher. She and her mother Jessalyn formed the girl group XOMG POP! And they debuted as a group on Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent.”

The team includes Kia Barzygin, Brooklyn Pitts, Leigh Rose Sanderson, Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Tamara Andreasyan and Bella Cianni Lerena. During the show’s auditions, they sang and danced to their single “Candy Hearts” and sang their song “Merry Go Round” during the show’s semifinals.

What seasons is Jojo Shiva on “Dance Moms”?

Shiva joins Lifetime Series “Dance Moms” She was just nine years old during the first season of the show in 2015. She joined the show in 2013 after competing in the spinoff show “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition”. She was only on the show till the sixth season.