New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The UK Medicines Regulator (MHRA) has given the first approval for a variant-adapted vaccine by US pharmaceutical company Moderna that targets both the original and Omicron versions of the virus.

Death and infections

* Click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for Icon Users, Case Tracker and News Summary.

Corona Virus Map | Fox News

Asia Pacific

* About 2.3 million people in the Philippines will be pushed into poverty between 2018 and 2021, an increase of nearly 20 million or 18.1% of the population, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

* China’s financial center Shanghai said on Sunday it will reopen all schools, including kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, on Sept. 1 after months of closure.

* More than 60,000 people took to the streets of Sydney on Sunday for the annual road running event and mass party, which returned for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* North Korea has dropped its face mask mandate and other social distancing rules as leader Kim Jong Un declared victory over COVID-19 this week, state media said on Saturday, three months after the virus was first detected in the isolated country.

* Mainland China reported 2,478 new Covid cases on Aug 14, including 770 symptomatic and 1,708 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

* Shanghai reported five new domestic asymptomatic cases on Aug. 14, the same as a day earlier, and one local symptomatic case, up from zero the day before, the city government said on Monday.

Death rates rise in Southeast Asia as Covid-19 wave spreads

America

* Omicron subvariant BA.5 represented 88.8% of all cases in the country as of the week ending August 13, according to the US CDC.

Economic impact

* China’s central bank cut key lending rates to revive demand after data showed the economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with factory and retail activity under pressure due to Beijing’s zero-COVID policy and the property crisis.

* Asian shares were mixed on Monday after China’s central bank cut key lending rates after economic data missed estimates, underscoring the need for more stimulus to support the world’s second-largest economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

* China’s economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with activity indicators from industrial production to retail sales missing by large margins, pointing to a shaky recovery as Beijing showed no signs of relaxing its zero-COVID policy.

* New bank lending in China fell more than expected in July, but broader credit growth slowed as the latest Covid outbreak, concerns about jobs and a deepening asset crisis made companies and consumers wary of borrowing more.

* Japan’s economy rebounded more slowly than expected in the second quarter from a COVID-induced downturn, data showed on Monday, highlighting uncertainty over whether consumption will grow enough to boost a much-delayed, fragile recovery.

* Thailand’s economy expanded at its fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as relaxed restrictions boosted activity and tourism.

Covid-19 pandemic ‘economic epidemic,’ costing global economy $3.8T and leaving 147 million unemployed

Medical effect

* Nearly 25 million children worldwide will miss out on routine vaccines that protect against life-threatening diseases in 2021, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have found. Both organizations said the shortfall was a result of disruptions to healthcare around the world during the pandemic.

* Novavax said it has submitted an application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for booster doses of its vaccine.

* India’s Bharat Biotech completes Phase III trials and clinical development for booster doses for intranasal vaccine.

NOVAVAX is the CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine for adults