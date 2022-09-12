Is America a democracy or a republic? Yes, it is

Toggle caption Ivan Vucci/AP

What do we call the system of government in the US? Are we a democracy or a republic?

As the common expression goes, “the republic is as old as it is”.

But this question is not only for scholars and semanticists.

Since the 2020 election, supporters of former President Donald Trump have become more willing to assert their belief that voting in America is suspect. Trump lost the election he won. Those “millions of ballots” were either uncounted or miscounted. That vote by mail was rife with abuse.

In the absence of evidence, and despite the judgments of election officials of both parties and judges appointed by presidents of both parties, election denial has become not just a thing, but a movement. And when critics call it an attack on democracy, some election deniers respond by saying America is not a democracy, it’s a republic.

of Robert Draper The New York Times published a piece On Republicans who said in August. He quoted Celina Bliss, a GOP candidate for the Arizona state legislature, saying: “We are not a democracy. The word ‘democracy’ is not used anywhere in the Constitution. I think of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That’s not us.”

But a democratic republic is Sure us.

Throughout our history we have operated as both. Put another way, we used features of both. The people decide, but they do so through elected representatives who serve in pre-established, rule-bound, and purposefully structured institutions like Congress and the courts.

The government, seated in Washington, DC, represents a democratic republic that governs a confederation of states, each of which has its own democratic-republican government for its jurisdiction.

The relationship between the democratic and republican components of this equation is a dynamic and essential part of our history. But it was not always easy, and in our time the conflict between them has become another flashpoint in our partisan wars.

Waging war on weaponized words

We regularly hear people on the left talk about conservatives destroying democracy, and just as we regularly hear conservatives say that Democrats have no respect for the Constitution. To add to the confusion, the two camps often switch their lines of attack and defense. Republicans call Democrats enemies of democracy, Democrats oppose things that Republicans disrespect the Constitution.

And that makes sense in a way, because both sides want to champion both democracy and the Constitution and promote themselves to voters.

Yes, as a polity, we think we are and can be both. We aspire to be both. But in practice it can prove difficult. And in our time, when so much public discourse takes place on Twitter and cable TV news, terms have become increasingly weaponized.

“Equality and democracy are under attack,” President Biden said on the steps of Independence Hall last week. “We don’t do ourselves any favors to pretend otherwise.”

Biden at Independence Hall used the word democracy 31 times, three times in one sentence. He used the word republic only twice.

In contrast, Republicans of late seem to be emphasizing the role of republicanism and restraint on democracy. Sen. of Utah. Mike Lee, an outspoken Republican but hardly an outlier, drew attention in October 2020 for bluntly saying on Twitter: “We are not a democracy.”

Then Lee He posted an explanation online of what he meant. It reads in part: “Our system is best described as a constitutional republic [where] Power is found not only in the majority, but in carefully balanced power.”

Lee cataloged how difficult it was for congressional majorities to pass legislation, get the president’s signature, and judicial review. Lee’s point was that he was fine with all of that. This was the intention of the founders.

“In the absence of consensus,” Lee wrote, “there should be no federal law.”

Writing in 2020 Atlantic, George Thomas, the Wohlford Professor of American Political Institutions at Claremont McKenna College, found “some truth in this insistence” on calling the US a republic but added: “It is mostly disingenuous. The Constitution was intended to foster a complex form of majority rule, not enable minority rule.”

This is not just a fight over terms. This is a fundamental battle over what the American government wants to become. Are we a democracy where the people have a voice, as it says in Latin on some of our official buildings (The voice of the people, the voice of God), the voice of God?

Or are we a republic? That is to say, the government of laws is not of men, whose authority is derived not by inheritance or divine right of arms, but by reason and by following the machinery of constitutions.

Calling things by their proper names

It is also no coincidence that these names indicate which end of the democratic-republican pact they favor. Our current party traces its roots to a common ancestor in the party started by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison in the early decades of nationalism.

That party was formed in opposition to the original party of George Washington and John Adams, known as the Federalists because they emphasized the central authority of the united 13 states (the original 13 colonies that had rebelled against the crown of England).

Jefferson and others who rose up against him were naturally enough anti-Federalists. Jefferson liked the word republican and used it to emphasize some degree of anti-monarchy.

Others felt that the term had little meaning because a variety of viewpoints claimed it. The party eventually took the Democratic-Republican label. That moniker might be too mouthy to pronounce, and his coalition too broad to last.

At the time, there were also voters and candidates who preferred to call themselves National Republicans, especially in New England. That element turned to Whigs, while the South was dominated by Democratic-Republicans and eventually became only Democrats—the preference of President Andrew Jackson.

In the 1850s, fed up with North-South tensions leading to the Civil War, the Whigs gave way to a new party that arose in the Great Lakes region. The new party’s biggest issue was abolition, but they (probably at the suggestion of journalist Horace Greeley) adopted the previously orphaned half of the old Democratic-Republican party name. Since then they have been known simply as Republicans.

But both words have deep roots in the ancient world

Athenian democracy in Greece around 500 BC implied the rights of the people (demo) to express power (Kratos) and that means the whole of politics – or at least its men. 5,000 citizens were given the franchise to participate, and when they chose to delegate some administrative functions to a smaller body, they had 500 members of that council (boule).

Thomas says that the “founding generation” in the US never considered the Greek model viable beyond a limited area (perhaps idealized by New England town halls). Thomas says the generation was deeply skeptical of what he called “pure democracy” and defended the American experiment as “thoroughly republican.”

That is, it was not a monarchy but a people’s government. It also contains some inspiration referring to the Latin word republic, to listen to the Romans who established the first senate around 750 BCE.

Thomas says that the American experiment is to reconcile the democratic and republican models, two “popular forms of government,” each of which “draws its legitimacy from the people and depends on the rule of the people.”

A key difference is the role of representatives as an alternative to the coming together of all people simultaneously in time and space.

Thomas said, “To take this as a rejection of democracy is that the idea of ​​government by the people, including both democracies and republics, was not understood when the Constitution was drafted and ratified.” “It also misses how we understand the idea of ​​democracy today.”

One way to understand this idea was suggested by Jefferson himself in 1816, when he wrote: “We may say in truth and sense that governments are more or less. Republic The factors of are more or less Popular election and control in their composition.” [emphasis added]

It is hard to imagine a better statement of the two concepts as they come together and work together.

Two full centuries later, it falls to our generation to renew that understanding in the context of our own time.