The IRS will once again target conservatives and push a political agenda if the agency gets the extra $80 billion proposed under the Inflation Reduction Act, a woman who organized for the Tea Party group in the 2013 targeting scandal told Fox News.

Senate on Sunday Passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will cost the IRS $80 billion over 10 years, more than half of which is for enforcement. That funding level could add an additional 87,000 employees during that time to the 82,000 currently on staff, the Biden administration estimated last year.

“Given how weaponized the IRS’ interest was and still is, it’s easy to imagine how it will change once they double the number of agents,” said Suzanne Guggenheim, co-founder of the Texas Tea Party Patriots PAC.

87,000 additional hiring increases, allowing time for some attrition The Washington Post. It’s not clear how many of those employees will go to the enforcement office, compared to other departments like tech support or customer service.

“Everybody suffers,” said Guggenheim, who fled socialist Hungary 40 years ago. “The country suffers, businesses suffer and every single citizen.”

The IRS came under fire in 2013 for targeting conservative organizations seeking tax-exempt status, although the agency has also targeted progressive groups to some extent. Applicants with keywords like “Tea Party” or “patriot” in their names are automatically selected for additional consideration, leading to a time-consuming, expensive and burdensome process.

Lois Lerner, who headed the IRS division that oversees tax-exempt groups, apologized for her role in the scandal and resigned, but she is in contempt of Congress for repeatedly refusing to testify at committee hearings. Steven Miller, who was the agency’s chief at the time, resigned at the behest of then-President Obama.

“Tea Party groups have been unfairly targeted,” Guggenheim said. “A few bad apples can have far-reaching consequences when they go unpunished.”

“It takes away a lot of opportunities to raise funds and do what you want to do,” Guggenheim added. “You have to have the tools to do that in order to compete with your competitors.”

Guggenheim said she began engaging with Tea Party groups after she felt American freedoms had been eroded since she arrived in the country.

“The only way to be effective is to spread your message,” says Guggenheim. She said the IRS’s goal was to stifle the free speech of Tea Party groups.

Guggenheim eventually coordinated and founded several grassroots groups around Texas. But she started as an organizer for the North Houston/The Woodlands Texas Tea Party Patriots, then joined more than 400 other groups in a class action lawsuit against the federal government over the targeting scandal.

The Justice Department eventually settled the case, resulting in a $3.5 million settlement and an apology from the IRS.

The IRS looked into “groups and organizations that don’t pursue their political agenda,” Guggenheim told Fox News. “They were never wrong.”

She said actions by IRS officials against the North Houston/The Woodlands Texas Tea Party Patriots have deterred some donors from supporting the group, hurting its ability to raise funds.

“It’s bad for leaders and managers, but it has a much bigger impact on their supporters,” Guggenheim said. “They were all afraid the IRS would come after them.”

“It’s a big hurdle,” she added.

Guggenheim said he fears the IRS will once again target conservatives if the agency is gutted by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We’ve seen over the last few years how they’ve come after conservatives, President Trump and anyone associated with him, even by supporting him,” Guggenheim told Fox News. “We certainly fear that our groups who continue to express their support will be targeted.”

The New York Times obtained and published decades of Trump’s tax records A comprehensive news report 2020 indicates that the former president posted “chronic losses” and evaded taxes for years. A pair of House Republicans called on the Justice Department to open an investigation into who leaked his classified information, but Trump said the story was “totally made up.”

Meanwhile, former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe faced off Infrequent, intensive audits from the IRS Under the Trump administration, the New York Times reported last month. The IRS denied any audits were politically motivated, and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig referred the case to the agency’s internal watchdog.

Regardless, the analyzes showed that raising the IRS would result in more audits for the middle and working-class.

Americans making less than $75,000 a year account for 60% of additional tax checks Under the Democrats’ spending package , according to an analysis by House Republicans. Rettig argued that the IRS would not increase the number of tax audits on families earning less than $400,000.

“It’s a huge risk, and it’s not for our government agency,” Guggenheim told Fox News. “They should serve the people, not harass them.”

Guggenheim, who lives near the southern border in Texas, said the government needs more Border Patrol agents, not IRS agents.

Republican Senator Rick Scott tried to add an amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act that would have prohibited the Border Patrol from hiring IRS agents until it doubled its own force, but that effort was rejected.

“The IRS has a lot of power,” Guggenheim told Fox News. “In fact, they use it politically rather than use it to do their job in a way that helps taxpayers.”

Thomas Cattenacci contributed to this report.