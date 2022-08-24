IRS opens security investigation after threats to workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it is conducting a comprehensive review of security at its facilities, responding to growing threats from conspiracy theories that agents are aggressively targeting middle-income taxpayers.

The Climate, Health Care and Tax Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last week includes $80 billion in funding for tax collection efforts. Despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s directive to the agency not to focus specifically on middle-income taxpayers, misinformation spread rapidly down the line that agents would crack down on taxpayers of all income levels.

The unsubstantiated claims also state that the IRS distributes firearms to employees authorized to use deadly force and incites threats to IRS employees.

Now the agency’s leadership has begun a review of the agency’s security.

“We are conducting a comprehensive review of existing safety and security measures,” Chuck Rettig, IRS commissioner, said of the agency’s 600 office locations nationwide. “This includes conducting risk assessments” by monitoring perimeter security, designation of restricted areas, exterior lighting, security around facility entrances and other measures, he said.

“For me it’s personal. “I will continue to make every effort to dispel any misconceptions about our work,” Rettig said in a letter to employees on Tuesday. “And I will continue to advocate for your safety in every venue where I have an audience.”

Rettig, whose tenure at the IRS ends in November, is working to develop A plan for how to spend the new funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Along with anonymous online forums, high-ranking Republican politicians spread lies about the IRS workforce and how the newly appropriated funds would be spent.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., An open letter was sent on August 16 For Americans, asking them not to take any new IRS positions reinforces misinformation about public roles at the agency and their access to firearms.

“The IRS is making it abundantly clear that not only do you have to be prepared to audit and investigate your hard-working fellow Americans, your neighbors and friends, you also have to be prepared and, to use the words of the IRS, kill them,” the letter said.

Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said members had been vocal about their fears and concerns about their safety.

“IRS employees are certainly very hard-working and honest people who run a business that funds the government. They say they don’t deserve to be treated as enemies of the government,” he said.

He added that members of retirement age have expressed a greater desire to retire due to increased focus on their jobs. More than half 80,000 of the IRS’s enforcement workforce are eligible for retirement.

Reardon said many of the workers talked about remembering the 2010 Austin, Texas suicide bombing, when Andrew Joseph Stack III intentionally crashed his single-engine plane into an Echelon office building, killing himself and Internal Revenue Service manager Vernon Hunter.

“The rhetoric we’re hearing now is dangerous,” Reardon said. “It’s putting these patriotic Americans at risk.”