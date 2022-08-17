IRS gets debt ‘threat order’ from Downton Abbey-loving billionaire

Canada’s Internal Revenue Service has been ordered to seize the debts of a Chinese billionaire whose love of downton abbey inspired him to pay over $11 million for an iconic Vancouver mansion that same year when he claimed an income of just $9,424.

According to federal court decision The Canadian Revenue Authority has requested a so-called “danger order” to collect $770,710 towards the future sale of Mingfei Zhao’s house as the 64-year-old left Canada and appears to be trying to sell the house. the only asset he has left in this country.

Zhao bought the 14,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion in 2014 with great fanfare, promising to restore the building to its original glory a century earlier, when Rosemary, named after the daughter of a liquor magnate, was considered the most stately home in history. built in Vancouver.

But according to court documents, Zhao declared income of less than $10,000 in 2014 and $38,161 in 2015 — sums CRA auditors concluded were “insufficient” to support his real estate purchase and $8 monthly mortgage payments. $699

“The lifestyle does not match the reported income,” the CRA auditor said in a long sworn letter obtained by the CBC.

The Internal Revenue Service reassessed Zhao’s income for the two years in question at a total of $1.28 million, suing him for unpaid income taxes, which rose to more than $770,000 with interest and penalties.

‘I watched downton abbey at that time’

In 2016, Zhao spoke to the CBC about his plans for Rosemary.

He described himself as a retired property developer from Beijing who made his first fortune in flax and grain before moving into real estate. Zhao immigrated to Canada in September 2014 and his tax returns show that he is divorced.

The Rosemary Hotel, built in 1918, was named after the daughter of the liquor magnate who built it. New owner Mingfei Zhao bought the property for $11 million in 2014. (Leonard Frank/Vancouver Public Library)

Zhao told the CBC he is investing millions to upgrade the 12-bedroom, 12-bath mansion, which has an arched bridge connecting the main building to the carriage house.

Speaking through a Chinese translator, Zhao said he fell in love with rosemary at first sight.

“I liked it because I watched downton abbey at that time,” Zhao said.

The billionaire said he was determined to break the stereotype that people from China are serial destroyers of old property: “I want to protect and restore this house so that it will stand here for another 100 years.”

“He created a new family in Europe”

Zhao has filed notices of objection to the CRA’s tax penalty, which usually means the agency won’t be able to come after his money until the appeal is decided.

But federal income tax law allows the CRA to ask a judge to order payment when “collection of all or any portion of an amount assessed against a taxpayer would be jeopardized by a delay in collection of that amount.”

Mingfei Zhao immigrated from China to Canada in 2014. Now he appears to have moved to Europe, and the Revenue Canada says he owes $770,000 in unpaid income tax and interest. (Chris Corday/CBC)

The court file includes more than 2,000 pages of documents detailing efforts to trace Zhao’s bank balances, his unrecorded worldwide income, and his whereabouts.

At one point, he also owned another multi-million dollar home, as well as Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes, and Range Rover. But as of June last year, he was registered as the owner of only Rosemary and Range Rover.

Last month, records showed that Zhao no longer had a mobile phone account in Canada.

In March, the CRA also said it “uncovered” a Globe and Mail article published nearly two years earlier “stating that Mr. Zhao no longer lives in Vancouver and that he has started a new family in Europe.”

“The optics don’t look good”

The documents detail negotiations between the auditor Dale Gonwyck and one of Zhao’s legal representatives, who later revealed that no one would speak in Zhao’s defense at the trial.

“I asked if there were any things he knew of that could help balance the non-danger side of the equation, because as far as I could see, I would have to attribute that to the problem of the danger of loss.” Gonvik wrote.

Rosemary was purchased for $11 million in 2014 and is now up for sale for $19 million. A fisheye lens is required to properly capture the size of an object. (Chris Corday/CBC)

A spokesperson for Zhao noted that Rosemary, now valued at $19 million, has been on the market for more than a year without buyers, but “admitted that ‘the optics don’t look good’.”

Judges have ordered criminal proceedings in previous cases in which large amounts of cash were found in the trunk of a car or in the pocket of a taxpayer’s dressing gown.

Federal Court Judge Cecily Strickland concluded that while Zhao’s “dealing with his own affairs” may not be consistent with such behavior, his reported income raises questions given his lifestyle.

“Accordingly, the nature of the assessment raises reasonable concerns that Mr. Zhao did not conduct his business in an ‘orthodox manner’ and that it would be difficult to trace or recover funds to pay the tax debt,” she concluded.

Zhao could not be contacted for comment.