IRS employees fear for their safety as Republicans warn of ‘army’ of auditors

WASHINGTON — The IRS told employees Tuesday The agency is launching a major security assessment, citing threats related to the new funding and an “abundance of misinformation and false media postings.”

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig’s announcement comes days after the head of the National Treasury Employees Union said employees are increasingly worried about their safety amid hostile rhetoric from some Republicans.

Rettig told employees that the agency was conducting a “comprehensive review of existing safety and security measures.” That includes a risk assessment of the “current environment” and monitoring of security around the entrances of nearly 600 IRS facilities nationwide.

The agency has also increased engagement with law enforcement officials as it monitors threats.

“This is personal for me,” Rettig wrote in his message to employees, USA TODAY obtained from the National Treasury Employees Union. “I will continue to make every effort to clear up any lingering misunderstandings about our work.”

Never a popular agency, the IRS came under further criticism this month because of an $80 billion increase in funding it receives after President Joe Biden signed a major domestic policy bill into law.

Biden sought increased funding so the IRS could crack down on wealthy tax cheats after years of budget cuts that crippled its enforcement capabilities.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed that any additional IRS resources will not be used “to increase the share of small businesses or households audited below the $400,000 threshold compared to historical levels.”

Aggressive Republicans and far-right extremists are warning that a shrunken IRS would unleash its full audit power on hard-working Americans.

“Democrats have a new army of 87,000 IRS agents coming for you,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted on Aug. 9.

McCarthy and other Republicans have also drawn comparisons between the IRS and the FBI, which recently searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and obtained classified documents and other government-owned materials.

A state legislative candidate in Florida was banned from Twitter this month after advocating violence against the IRS, FBI and other federal agencies.

a Video from the Republican National Committee Cites “Growing Fears About Growing IRS.”

“I am sure you are aware of the recent dangerous and false rhetoric by some politicians and others,” Anthony Reardon, head of the National Treasury Employees Union, said in a letter to Rattigan on Saturday.

He asked Rattig to take immediate steps to increase security and curtail field work “while these damaging statements spread across news outlets and social media and continue to incite violence against federal employees.”

The last time the IRS conducted a comprehensive security review was in 1995 in Oklahoma by Alfred P. The bombing of the Murrah Federal Building was followed, according to Reardon.

Due to past budget cuts, the IRS has fewer auditors today than at any time since World War II.

The Treasury Department previously estimated it could hire about 87,000 workers over the next decade with an $80 billion boost.

It includes new enforcement staff to help reduce the wide gap between the amount of tax owed and what is actually collected. But the figure of 87,000 Also includes the transfer of a large number of IRS employees nearing retirement.

The funds will also be used to improve technology and taxpayer services.

