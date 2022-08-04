Irish farmers help save a bird whose cries heralded summer

BELMULLET, Ireland — The call of the crake, a small, shy bird related to the coot, is sharp and monotonous, but for the older generation it was a favorite sound of summer in Ireland, evoking dreary memories of warm weather, haymaking and romance. night.

These days, however, his call is rarely heard outside of a few scattered enclaves along the west coast, such as Belmallet, the remote peninsula of County Mayo. The once numerous birds became endangered across much of their western European range in the late 20th century, mainly due to changes in agricultural practices that took away their breeding grounds.

“Elderly people still talk about how they come home from dances on summer evenings and hear the cries of corncrakes from the fields around them,” said Anita Donaghy, assistant director of conservation. Ireland. “You have heard of them making special trips to places in the west where they will hear the corncrake again. It’s sad that many young people have never heard this.”