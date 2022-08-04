Irish farmers help save a bird whose cries heralded summer

BELMULLET, Ireland — The call of the crake, a small, shy bird related to the coot, is sharp and monotonous, but for the older generation it was a favorite sound of summer in Ireland, evoking dreary memories of warm weather, haymaking and romance. night.
These days, however, his call is rarely heard outside of a few scattered enclaves along the west coast, such as Belmallet, the remote peninsula of County Mayo. The once numerous birds became endangered across much of their western European range in the late 20th century, mainly due to changes in agricultural practices that took away their breeding grounds.
“Elderly people still talk about how they come home from dances on summer evenings and hear the cries of corncrakes from the fields around them,” said Anita Donaghy, assistant director of conservation. Ireland. “You have heard of them making special trips to places in the west where they will hear the corncrake again. It’s sad that many young people have never heard this.”
But there is hope for the return of the corncrake. In recent years, conservationists, government agencies and farmers have banded together to try to reverse the decline in corncrakes and save the corncrakes.cake cake» for new generations.
Efforts to save the corncrake in Ireland began in the 1990s and included a ban on early cutting of meadows where corncrake could breed. However, these rules often angered farmers who wanted to use the grass as animal feed.
New government program corncrake lifeis taking a more proactive, collaborative approach, working with farmers to conserve and even recreate the rough grasslands along the Atlantic Ocean where tawny birds, with their long necks and round bodies, mate and raise their young.
The 25 acres of Fergal O Quinnegan, a veterinarian and corncrake enthusiast near Belmallet, once grew only grass but is now bristling with stinging nettles grown on rotting straw bales.
John Carey, director of the government’s Corncrake Life program, said such efforts were the result of a change in attitude. “From generation to generation, farmers have been told that nettles are weeds. They are dirty. Get rid of them,” he said. “They’re hard to sell to farmers, but they’re really good cover for corncrakes.”
The fascinating world of birds
As if to confirm his words, a male corncrake began to call from a neighboring nettle patch.
Corncrake Life began 18 months ago with a pilot group of 50 farmers in the Atlantic coastal counties of Donegal, Galway and Mayo. Seventy-five percent of Corncrake Life’s original budget of €5.9 million, about $6 million, for five years came from the European Union.
Corncrakes have evolved to nest and feed on the ground in the loose grasses and weeds of natural floodplains, and bird numbers are still high in parts of Asia and Eastern Europe.
But in Western Europe, over the millennia, the corncrake has also adapted to the same conditions that were created by traditional low-intensity farming in pasture meadows and field margins. There, the grass was long enough to hide from predators, but thin enough for corncrakes to run across. Although corncrakes are good fliers and migrate every year from their winter feeding grounds in Africa, their instinct in case of danger is to run and hide.
As agriculture modernized and industrial farming expanded, artificial fertilizers allowed farmers to mow their meadows early in the year, which interfered with the corncrake breeding season in mid to late summer. Their habitats have been erased in many places in Western Europe. But in remote coastal regions such as Belmullet and some other enclaves in England, Ireland, Scandinavia and Scotland, poor land and a humid climate delayed the introduction of industrial farming, allowing the corncrake to survive.
While their numbers have stabilized in recent years at around 150 breeding pairs, it is estimated that the Irish population has declined by 96 percent since the 1970s and the survivors remain vulnerable.
In such wet and windy parts of western Ireland, farms are usually small, between 20 and 40 acres, and are suitable mainly for raising a small number of sheep or cattle. Few farmers make a full-time job from their land, and alternative sources of income are often welcome.
In exchange for annual payments of up to 304 euros per acre for the most suitable preparations for corncrakes, farmers must plant part of their land with crops not intended for food, but to provide cover for corncrake breeding. Ideally, the rest of the pastures should be converted into traditional grasslands, where several types of native grasses are mixed with wildflowers and weeds. Artificial fertilizers and herbicides are not allowed.
“We’re not rewarding farmers for having a corncrake on their land, we’re rewarding them for their habitat,” Mr Carey said. “Even if the corncrake never appears, you will get larks, meadow pipits, all kinds of flowers, invertebrates and butterflies. The greatest value of this land is not in food production, but in public goods and services – clean water, wildlife diversity, carbon sequestration. It’s time to start paying for it.”
Patrick Mangan, 57, a farmer and crake lover, recently stood in his partially restored meadow on the Belmullet Peninsula, proudly pointing to nettles, parsley, tall grasses and wildflowers where corncrakes are growing again. At one point, the bellmallet population dropped to four screaming males; 38 were counted in 2021.
“I remember the area was full of corncrakes in the 1970s,” Mr. Mangan said. “Then the farmers started cutting the grass earlier, and it was ruining it, until the last corncrake in the area was right here on this land. Here the corncrake was almost destroyed. And if there is, we’ll never get it back.”
In corncrake habitats, farmers are being asked to change their usual mowing practices and start cutting grass in the middle of their fields and working their way to the edge. This gives ground birds a chance to escape. Shane McIntyre, a Belmullet mower contractor who volunteers with Corncrake Life, has invented a new “flushing bar” that attaches to the front of a tractor – a boom fitted with jingling chains – to scare away corncrakes and other wildlife before mowers catch them. into a trap.
Last month in Fanada, on the outskirts of County Donegal to the north, a farmer mowing his field discovered a nest of corncrakes with 11 whole eggs. Under the new protocol, the eggs were transported 300 miles to Fota Wildlife Park in County Cork, on the other side of the country. There they were brought out in a special room to be released back into the field where they were found.
The park is also home to a small population of captive-bred corncrakes. When it first announced the program in 2013, the park was surprised when it was contacted by numerous farmers hoping to get the birds to repopulate their land.
“This is part of the story. It’s in their memory,” Sean McKeown, director of the park, said of the farmers. “The good old days when they were young.”