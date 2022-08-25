New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An influx of people and a shortage of properties has led to a housing crisis in Ireland where hundreds of tenants are queuing around the corner to view rental properties in Dublin.

More than 150 people queued in Dublin on Tuesday night to view a three-bedroom house on the market for $1,800 a month as Dublin real estate agents introduced a lottery system to view due to housing shortages in the area. The Daily Mail reported.

Ireland’s booming economy has brought an influx of workers to the country who can afford high housing prices. This increased demand has contributed to rising costs. A shortage of properties has also exacerbated the crisis behind the Irish government’s housing policies, an expert told Fox News Digital.

“They have a demand for more housing but what they haven’t done is create the supply to meet it,” Cato Institute Senior Fellow Michael D. Tanner told Fox News Digital. “They have introduced very anti-housing policies.”

Tanner cited various zoning laws and restrictions that have made it “difficult to build” in Ireland, adding that the country has launched a “jihad against landlords” by imposing rent controls and raising taxes on rental income.

“They really went after the landlords and the end result was that no one wanted to build a house,” Tanner said. “Even if people did, it was very difficult to build, so they now have very few housing units available to cope with the increasing population growth.”

The net effect of housing policies sold as “renters” is that it becomes less profitable and therefore less desirable for developers to build more rental units, Tanner explained.

“If you combine that with increased demand, you’ve got basic economics 101,” he added.

Demand for rental accommodation in Dublin is already rising from sky-high levels to such an extent that Ireland’s biggest private landlord may have recently filled new apartment blocks 30 times, its chief executive said earlier this month.

Property website Daft.ie reports that with only 716 homes available for a population of 5.1 million as of August 1, a severe shortage of supply has pushed Irish rental property to a new record level this month.

Irish Residential Properties REIT chief executive Margaret Sweeney told Reuters she had received 600 requests to view 20 new apartments listed in Dublin’s city center last month.

The 61-unit development was completed within a week after the builders completed the project, she added.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of demand, a real shortage of good available housing. We’ve seen it grow month-over-month,” Sweeney said in a telephone interview.

