Iraqi cleric’s followers occupied parliament again, demanding reforms

However, Mr. Sadr did not quite accurately assess the latest political situation. Since he cannot reverse his decision to leave the government and is now an outsider, he has taken the option left to him: send legions of his supporters to stop the creation of a new government and demand reforms and new elections that could once again bring his group power into government.

“The protesters have made several demands that I consider dangerous,” Iraqi political analyst Sarmad Al-Bayati said in an interview.

“This could cause unrest among Iraqis; they may even get support from the Tishreen movement,” he said, referring to the thousands of protesters from all walks of life who came together in October 2019 to demand that the government tackle unemployment, curb corruption, supply electricity and end the unbridled power of armed groups linked to Iran. Their protests immobilized city centers from Baghdad to southern Iraq; More than 500 protesters were killed by security forces and armed groups, and more than 19,000 were injured, according to the UN.

Among the demands that could be a call for unification are: amending the constitution to change the Iraqi government from a parliamentary to a presidential system; appoint an interim government responsible for constitutional changes and agreeing to hold early elections; and bring corrupt officials to justice, Mr. Al-Bayati said.

These demands have been listed by people close to Mr. Sadr in statements or tweets in recent days.