The relationship between Iran and al Qaeda remains a topic of interest and concern two decades after the 9/11 attacks, with some questions still unanswered as families of victims of the attacks search for clarity.

“If you want to say Iran was involved, directly involved, in 9/11, you don’t have enough information,” said Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the nonprofit Foundation for Defense of Democracies and editor of the Long War journal. , told Fox News Digital. “But if you want to say that Iran has sponsored terrorism and is essentially a state sponsor of terrorism because it was providing material support to al-Qaeda before 9/11 and after 9/11.”

Victims’ families filed a lawsuit against Iran in an attempt to hold it – at least in part – responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, sparking years of analysis of Tehran’s ties to the terror group. The lawsuit was filed in 2004 but did not proceed until 2016 when Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, ABC News reported.

Judge George B. of New York. Daniels’ initial ruling in 2018 ordered Iran to pay billions of dollars in damages, with plaintiffs saying Iranian entities had supported al Qaeda and were therefore “responsible” for the deaths — saying Iran still provided “material support and safe havens for the group’s leadership and members.” resources”.

However, a court in Luxembourg ruled against the families in another case just a year later, saying there was no basis in international law to uphold earlier US court decisions and strip Iran of sovereign immunity. According to Reuters, Luxembourg’s decision effectively ended efforts to seize Iranian assets as compensation.

“The rule on which the US court relied to waive jurisdictional immunity is not in accordance with public international law and cannot be applied in the context of the Luxembourg case,” the court said in a statement.

Widespread understanding of Iran’s role acknowledges that Tehran facilitated travel for al Qaeda operatives between Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran. Tehran may have later allowed Osama bin Laden and his family to remain in Iran, hiding from US authorities, but little else has been established by official bodies or reports.

“Historically, the Iranian regime and al Qaeda began as enemies dedicated to destroying each other, becoming closer decades ago when they realized they had more to gain by cooperating,” Lisa Daftari, editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk, explained to Fox News Digital. .

“With strategic and strategic interests aligned, the two began to work together and work against Western assumptions that global terrorist groups compete with each other for funding, recruitment and resources and, for these reasons, will never grow close enough to unite,” she added.

Iranian author and activist Banafsheh Zand-Bonazi told Fox News Digital that Tehran is “absolutely willing and able to cross ideological boundaries to go and work with the Sunnis when necessary.”

“You know, it has these kinds of dimensions … because it boils down to the fact that they are [ideological] Dominants,” Zand-Bonazzi explained. “They’ve said it, they’ll always say it: they’re always going to be domineering, and nothing’s going to move these people.”

National Commission on Terrorist Attacks on the United States – Also known as the 9/11 Commission – This question became the focus of its investigation: the commission determined that al Qaeda operatives traveled to Iran in the 1990s for explosives training as well as insurance and security.

“[Usama] “Bin Laden has shown particular interest in learning how to use truck bombs, such as the one that killed 241 US Marines in Lebanon in 1983,” the commission wrote in a report. not created

The commission concluded its chapter on Iran’s role by saying that “this matter requires further investigation by the US government”: A 2011 New York Times report detailed claims by two defectors who worked in Iran’s intelligence service that they alleged Iranian officials had “foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks.”

According to the lawsuit seeking damages for Tehran’s involvement, one party said Iran was involved in planning the attacks, but the claims did not receive much coverage because they emerged as part of sealed filings, making it difficult to evaluate the claims. the case

Joel Rubin, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under President Obama, told Fox News Digital that the relationship between Al Qaeda and Iran before 9/11 had “really nothing to do” with the attacks, but that this does not “completely” change Iran. Hezbollah, along with groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Middle East and elsewhere, is a state sponsor of terrorism.

“We must continue to pressure every country that had ties to the 9/11 terrorists to divest from them,” Rubin said. “We also must – and are – pressing hard against Iranian terrorism.”

The Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.