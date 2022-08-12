New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Iranian state media on Friday denounced author Salman Rushdie as an “apostate” and his works as “blasphemous” after the Indian-origin author was stabbed before a speech in New York.

Rushdie is there He stabbed him in the neck The attacker before giving a speech at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday after living thirty years under a fatwa issued by the Iranian ayatollah in response to his book “The Satanic Verses.”

The Islamic Republic News Agency described Rushdie as “attacked with a sword”, calling him a “seditious writer”.

It also described “The Satanic Verses” as a “blasphemous novel about Islam”.

Meanwhile, FARS News, another state-owned outlet, also described him as an “apostate” and accused him of “insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)” with his “anti-religious content”.

“The Satanic Verses” was published in 1988 and sparked violent protests around the world against what Muslims consider blasphemous. A fatwa was issued shortly after in 1989. Rushdie was an outspoken supporter and symbol of freedom of expression against religious extremism — but needed 24-hour security.

“Freedom is what makes it possible for us to be free people. Unfortunately, there are those who want us not to be free, who use the assassin’s veto to believe and silence dissent,” The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said in a statement to Fox News Digital after the attack on Rushdie. “Mr. Rushdie had long understood the necessity of freedom of speech. He was one of its strongest advocates: “Freedom is the whole thing, the whole ball game.”

The Iranian regime stood by the fatwa, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeting in 2019 that the fatwa was “based on divine verses and like divine verses, it is firm and unchangeable.”

The attack comes just days after the Justice Department announced charges against a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp for allegedly plotting to kill former national security adviser John Bolton. The plot is believed to be in retaliation for the 2020 killing of IRGC Quds Forces leader Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike.

