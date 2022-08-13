New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Iranian newspapers celebrate the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie as the hospitalized writer fights for his life.

Rushdi, who was stabbed in the neck, is unable to speak and has been put on ventilator. The man accused of attacking Rushdie has been charged with second-degree assault and attempted murder, prosecutors said Saturday.

Although there has been no official response from the Iranian government, the country’s media has expressed delight at the assassination attempt.

Iran’s Kayhan newspaper, overseen by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, praised the attack, writing, “Thousands of applause to the brave and conscientious man who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York…” Reuters translation.

Journalists banned from arrest of attackers on Salman Rushdie

The outlet added, “He who breaks the neck of God’s enemy should kiss his hand.”

Watan-e-Imroz newspaper carried the headlines “Knife at Salman Rushdie’s neck” while Khorasan daily carried a headline that read “Satan on the way to hell”, according to Reuters.

Hadi Matar, 24, was in the sub-capital New York Chautauqua County Jail After he was transferred from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown following the alleged Friday attack.

“The news is not good,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said Friday. “Salman is likely to lose an eye, nerves in his arm are severed and his liver has been hit and damaged.”

Rushdie has been under attack for decades after the publication of his 1989 book “The Satanic Verses,” which critically examined Islam, and was given a death fatwa by former and first Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini. Iran.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFaul contributed to this report.