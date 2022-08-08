Iranian Canadians feel like “2nd class citizens” as many continue to be stopped while traveling to the US.

Amir Abolhassani sold his home in Saskatoon when his American employer asked him to move to North Carolina. But at the Calgary airport in January of this year, his family was not allowed to cross the border.

A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer told Abolhassani, who is a Canadian citizen, that this was because he was a conscript in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) more than a decade ago. The family was subjected to a secondary screening that included lengthy interviews and a thorough search of their belongings, mobile phones and social media.

“It’s like we’re not Canadians and our lives, our suffering is of no importance to anyone,” Abolhassani said.

“Am I not Canadian enough? The stress of being associated with a terrorist organization is the worst thing that can happen.”

Amir Abolhassani says he wants Canada to clear him and other former conscripts. (Presented by Amir Abolhassani)

The Trump administration designated the IRGC a terrorist organization in 2019. Abolhassani said that all men in Iran over the age of 18 must complete compulsory service in one of the military branches.

“One in three Iranians will be assigned to the IRGC because it is one of the largest branches of the armed forces.”

Abolhasani said refusing to be drafted into the military would prevent a man from obtaining a passport or access to public services, and could sometimes result in further punishment.

“I know about 500 cases, almost 150 are Iranian-Canadians, and the rest are Iranians who have faced the same situation.”

CBC News spoke to 15 Iranian-Canadians, all Canadian citizens, who continue to be stopped and detained while crossing the border into other countries because their names are marked as people who helped the terrorist organization. Everyone says they feel like they are being treated like second-class citizens.

“The officer said that my wife could not go to the US either because she may have received military training from me. This is a disaster,” Abolhassani said. “For two months of training, I held a weapon in my hands for three days. I’ve just fired four bullets in my life. The typical American teenager may have shot more.”

“We’re not real Canadians yet”

Worried about losing his job, the 41-year-old has applied for a US visa, but he is worried because he knows some people have been waiting for US visas since 2019.

“We are not real Canadians yet. Once you are tagged at the US border, your name is put on a list that you will be tagged on when you travel to Canada or from Canada and any other US ally,” he said.

Maryam Ghasemi, research associate professor at the University of Waterloo, was due to take up a new research position at Augusta University in Georgia on August 1. apply for TN view she was refused.

Ghasemi said that internal security officers looked at her family’s social media and then escorted them to the car without explanation.

“The CBP officer told me that having a country passport does not give me citizenship. She said that I had a different background and that I was not Canadian. It was very rude,” she said.

Mariam Ghasemi said that her family was served with a letter of non-entry into the US without any further explanation. Many CBC Iranian-Canadians have shared similar emails. (Presented by Maryam Ghasemi)

The family was issued a letter refusing to enter the US without further explanation and was asked to consult the consulate in Toronto for approval. The officer later told her that this was because her husband was in the IRGC.

“The university has decided to postpone my position until the next semester. But if the visa process fails, I will lose my seat. The future is not clear to us.”

Canada shifts responsibility to the US

Ghasemi, like many others, contacted members of parliament and the prime minister’s office, but was told that this was not Canada’s responsibility.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) told CBC News via email that while it is aware of Iranian-Canadians being denied entry to the US and other countries, there is no internal mechanism to track them.

“The CBSA does not have any power or authority to interfere with immigration decisions made by other countries,” the statement said.

A similar response was shared by the Canadian Department of the Interior.

“As a sovereign nation, the United States retains the prerogative to determine the eligibility and screening procedures for the entry of foreign nationals,” the spokesman said.

But Iranian Canadians like Abolhassani and Ghasemi say it’s largely a Canadian problem.

“We feel like second-class citizens. I thought that Canada would support us, but we are not very important. It’s a shame,” Ghasemi said.

“We want the government to stand up for us, because they can solve this problem if they want, like they did with the ban on Muslims. Nobody is taking any action.”

Like many others, Maryam Ghasemi contacted MPs and the Prime Minister’s office several times only to be told that Canada was not responsible. (Presented by Maryam Ghasemi)

CBC News reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and CBP for comment, but received no response prior to publication.

4S on boarding pass

Iranian-Canadians who have previously served in the IRGC are often labeled “4S” on their boarding passes, which stands for “Secondary Security Check Selection”.

Javad Mokhtarzadeh, a business owner in Montreal, said that on a recent trip to Europe, his family was checked on arrival and when they returned to Canada they had 4S on their boarding passes.

Javad Mokhtarzadeh says that even other people accompanying a former conscript are subject to a secondary 4S check. (Presented by Javad Mokhtarzadeh)

“Officers speak to us as if we are not Canadian citizens. You granted me citizenship [and] my daughter was born here. I told my five-year-old daughter that this is part of the game when passing through airports,” Mokhtarzadeh said.

“It was so frustrating and infuriating that they asked my little girl to raise her hands to examine the body and remove her shoes. In my country, they treat me like that and ask if I have anything to hide.”

Calgary resident Kamran Farzamfar said even Canadian-born Iranians of Iranian ancestry are affected by the problem.

Until 2019, the Farzamfar family of four visited the US several times, both for leisure and for work. But when they went to the airport for their first post-pandemic holiday in February this year, they were denied entry.

“I tried to ask the officer if they could let my sons go at least for the holidays, but [they] denied us entry that day,” Farzamfar said.

Calgary resident Kamran Farzamfar says he doesn’t understand why his Canadian-born son can’t travel to the US or other countries. (Presented by Kamran Farzamfar)

A few days later, the family again tried to allow their sons to travel.

“My son, who was born here, was denied entry. This problem affects not only Iranian Canadians, but also Iranian Canadians,” he said.

On another occasion, when he was returning from Frankfurt, a friend accompanying Farzamfar was also designated 4S, as they were on the same booking number.

“Zero is right as a Canadian”

Toronto resident Sameen Kalhor tried to enter the US with his girlfriend, a recently granted Canadian citizenship, her mother and two small dogs. They planned to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family.

All three were stopped at the Buffalo border.

“They took my phone, credit cards, thoroughly searched my car and even dogs. For five hours, they collected biometric data, fingerprints, retinal scans and copied all the data from my phone, including social networks, ”he said.

“My girlfriend, whom I knew for two months, was also denied entry.”

The same fate befell the couple when they went to Mexico for the New Year holidays.

Kalhor said he was interrogated for seven hours in Cancun, in a glass-walled room along with other “bad guys”.

“All the passengers passing by could see me sitting there as if I had done something wrong. They asked questions about my religion, sexual orientation and everything you can imagine,” he said. “It was probably one of the worst days of my life. I’m a very self-confident person, but it crushed me.”

Kalhor said he came to Canada to improve his life but feels stuck. He said more Iranian-Canadians will be affected by this issue as travel increases.

“If I want to plan my honeymoon, where should I go? Wherever I go, I will be marked. It’s forever,” Kalhor said.

“As a Canadian, I have no rights. If other countries add the IRGC to their lists, we are doomed.”