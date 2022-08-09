Iran weighs ‘final’ EU nuclear deal proposal

Seventeen months after the United States and Iran began talks about a possible return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that President Donald Trump abandoned, the European Union has submitted a “final” proposal to both sides for consideration before the talks finally collapse. This was stated by Western officials.

The negotiations have gone through numerous pauses, crises and threats of termination, and it is far from certain that the last proposal represents the last chapter. But US and EU officials say their patience has worn thin as Iran steadily expands its nuclear program.

“What can be negotiated has been agreed and is now in the final text,” EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles said on Twitter on Monday.