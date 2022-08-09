Iran weighs ‘final’ EU nuclear deal proposal

Seventeen months after the United States and Iran began talks about a possible return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that President Donald Trump abandoned, the European Union has submitted a “final” proposal to both sides for consideration before the talks finally collapse. This was stated by Western officials.
The negotiations have gone through numerous pauses, crises and threats of termination, and it is far from certain that the last proposal represents the last chapter. But US and EU officials say their patience has worn thin as Iran steadily expands its nuclear program.
“What can be negotiated has been agreed and is now in the final text,” EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles said on Twitter on Monday.
US officials have long warned that time is running out to reach an agreement. A State Department spokesman, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate talks, said the United States was “ready to strike a deal quickly” and that the EU proposal was the “only possible basis” for one.
US officials are skeptical that Iran is willing to wind down its program in exchange for relief from sanctions that have weakened its economy. But some analysts say the parties have come closer than expected.
A notable shift has been Iran’s waiver of two key demands. One is the insistence that the United States remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from the official list of foreign terrorist organizations, according to people briefed on the talks and two Iranians familiar with the talks.
The demand was one of the latest obstacles to reopening the deal after President Biden refused to revoke Mr. Trump’s 2019 terrorist designation.
Second, the Biden administration insists on providing guarantees that the future president will not back out of the deal even if Iran honors its commitments, as Mr. Trump did in 2018. The Iranians concluded that such a promise was impossible. according to two Iranians.
“We are closer than ever since the deal was almost done last May, before negotiations were suspended due to the Iranian elections,” said Joseph Cirincione, a nuclear policy expert who consulted closely with the Obama administration during negotiations to strike the original nuclear facility. to deal with. Bottom line: it can happen.
Such a breakthrough would give Mr. Biden a head start in foreign policy as he approaches the midterm elections in the fall, although some European officials say the American president may be wary of political criticism over an extension of the Obama-era deal, which Republicans almost unanimously denounce and oppose. even some key Democrats in its original form.
Another factor is Iran’s new demand for the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear oversight body, to end a three-year investigation into unexplained artificial uranium at various Iranian research facilities, including those that Tehran refuses to allow IAEA inspectors to visit. Iran categorically denied that it had military intentions with respect to enriched uranium.
“That’s their style: to move towards an agreement, but in the moment of agreement to say, ‘There’s something else,’” said Mr Cirincione.
The agency identified traces of uranium particles based on information discovered in 2018, when Israeli agents stole thousands of documents and CDs about Iran’s nuclear program from a warehouse in Tehran.
The stolen documents showed that Iran had a military nuclear program until at least 2003, when the United States believed it ended. Israel is still not convinced that it has been shut down.
Iran has made non-investigation key to approving the nuclear deal, even though the IAEA has not signed it or been involved in the negotiations.
The agency’s secretary-general, Rafael M. Grossi, also said it would be difficult for the agency to reconstruct with full confidence an estimate of what level of enrichment Iran is at, as the country banned the agency from replacing full memory cards and cameras for several months. , as part of their own efforts to put pressure on the negotiators.
“As in 2015, it’s very difficult to separate Iran’s past from its future,” said Ellie Geranmaye of the European Council on Foreign Relations, who is following the talks.
“Iran wants to close IAEA investigations into its past as part of the JCPOA revival,” she added, using an acronym for the original agreement. “The West does not want to stop the investigation.”
Ali Vaez, director of the International Crisis Group on Iran, said “Iran is wrong about not being able to abandon UN inspections doing their job.”
“What he needs to do is come to his senses once and for all,” Mr Vaez said. “The parties managed to resolve a number of issues, which is a positive development. But the fact that at least one disagreement remains does not guarantee success.
Even if a new agreement is signed, it will take months. Critics have pointed out that even if Iran agrees to enrichment limits in the original deal, the country has enough knowledge to build a nuclear weapon if it wants to do so, making it a “threshold state”.
Iran also disagrees that the current proposed 35-page agreement is the final proposal. Nour News, the news outlet of the Supreme National Security Council, said on Tuesday that “Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept the current text as the final text.”
After Mr. Biden refused to cancel the US assignment to the guard corps in the spring, Iran installed new and improved centrifuges in places deep underground and enriched uranium to 60 percent, close to weapons-grade and not needed for any civilian use.
In Iran, many analysts doubt a deal is close. Iran’s conservative government faces internal divisions, and hardliners do not trust the West. Key concessions can also provoke a political backlash. Some conservative lawmakers have said that any agreement that leaves the guards corps as a terrorist group is unacceptable.
But if Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejects the West’s current offer, Iran probably won’t back out of the talks. Analysts say Iran sees itself as leverage with the West seeking a deal that would bring more Iranian oil into a world economy strained by high energy prices. But Ayatollah Khamenei is also seeking to lift restrictive sanctions.
Mr. Vaez said that if this attempt to negotiate fails, the West will have to start considering more limited alternatives.
“Then they are likely to explore alternatives, such as an interim deal, amid an intensifying sanctions race against centrifuges,” Mr. Vaez said.