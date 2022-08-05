Iran subjects its Baha’i community to arrests and demolitions

According to eyewitnesses, the house of one family turned into ruins, and their furniture, clothes, toys and carpets were thrown to the side of the road. Witnesses said the farmer’s land was confiscated and declared public property, adding that an elderly man who protested was beaten and several residents who protested were pepper sprayed, handcuffed and briefly detained.

According to a 58-year-old resident of Roshankou, cell phones were confiscated to prevent the raid from being documented.

“They want to isolate our community, strangle us economically and disturb our peace,” a local resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution, said in a telephone interview. He added that he won a lawsuit to save his house, but on Tuesday some of his farmland was confiscated.

About 52 people live in the village, according to state television. Residents said that about 70 houses were owned by Bahá’í families, most of whom were seasonal residents. According to residents, there were fewer than a few houses belonging to Muslim families.

Local officials from Mazandaran, the province that includes Roshankou, walked around the village this week, accompanied by guards and gave an interview to state television on Tuesday in which they defended the actions as environmental protection. They stated that the demolished houses were damaging the forests and the land was being cultivated illegally.

“The orders issued have nothing to do with any sect or faith,” said Mohamad Sadegh Akbari, a cleric who is Mazandaran’s chief prosecutor, according to official news outlets.