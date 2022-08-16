New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After 16 months of negotiations to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday that several issues needed to be worked out before the country could reach a final deal.

The European Union on Monday imposed a deadline for world powers to agree on the “final text” of the deal, which would give Iran a broad range of sanctions relief in exchange for cuts to the country’s nuclear program.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that Iran must drop “extraneous” demands in the negotiations, including lifting sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The only way to get a reciprocal refund is to comply with the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] Iran must drop unacceptable demands that go beyond the JCPOA, Price said at a press conference.

White House warns that ‘Iran will face severe consequences’ if any US citizens are attacked

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday that three issues must be resolved.

“We have shown enough flexibility,” Amirbadollahian said, according to Reuters. “We don’t want to make a deal that can fail after 40 days, two months or three months [materialized] on the ground.”

European Union negotiators have also criticized Iran’s demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency drop its probe into traces of uranium found at undeclared facilities.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the original 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed tough sanctions on Iran, which responded by violating the deal’s restrictions on uranium enrichment.

Some Republican lawmakers in the US have called on the Biden administration to halt negotiations with Iran following the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York and the plot by a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to kill former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton. Rushdie has faced a fatwa calling for the death of Iran’s late ruler, Ayatollah Khomeini, since 1989.

Reuters contributed to this report.