Iran is seeking to expand its influence in South America and undermine US interests and security, with little response from the Biden administration as it seeks to save the Obama-era nuclear deal with the country.

“The Iranian Revolutionary Guards are more actively involved in sabotage and assassination cases,” James Phillips, senior research fellow for foreign policy at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News.

Phillips pointed to the 2011 plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in the US Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, where Iranian agents attempted to partner with Mexican drug cartels to carry out the plot on American soil.

“It’s over 10 years ago … it’s been going on for a long time,” Phillips said.

Iran’s ties to Latin America have been on the rise again in recent years, most recently with the sighting of a mysterious Venezuelan-flagged plane in Argentina last month. The plane, operated by a US-sanctioned Iranian operator, landed in Iziza with a crew of 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians, one of whom was a senior Iranian official.

The plane has been seized and an investigation is underway, the Wall Street Journal reports, but why it was allowed to land in Argentina and what it was doing there remain somewhat of a mystery.

Argentina’s federal police searched the plane and found material used for military cyber defense operations on board, while the plane’s captain was Gholmereza Ghasemi, a board member and manager of Fars Air Qshem, a US-sanctioned Iranian airline.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández has insisted there was nothing suspicious on the plane, while the country’s security minister has claimed the captain just coincidentally shared the same name as Ghasemi, a claim disputed by Paraguayan intelligence and questioned by members of Argentina’s Congress.

Although Iran has a long history of partnership with Venezuela, which has a history of undermining American interests, Iran’s cooperation with democratic Argentina would be a more troubling development for the US in the region.

A week before the plane landed in Iziza, both Iran and Argentina applied for membership of the BRICS group of five emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group, which has held an annual summit since 2009, has significant influence on global affairs, casting itself as an alternative to the US-dominated Western alliance.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters that membership in BRICS would add value to both sides, while Russia boasted that the US was failing to reduce its international influence in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Iran’s influence in South America would be beneficial to Russia, which under President Vladimir Putin has made it its mission to erode US influence in the region.

“Moscow is strengthening ties with fellow authoritarian regimes in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as part of a long-term strategy to establish a permanent presence in the region,” said Rebecca Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting, a former DIA intelligence officer, and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America, told Fox News.

Koffler said Russia’s goal is not only to gain access to new markets and resources the world has sought to isolate, but also to demonstrate to the United States that it can operate militarily in America’s backyard.

“Ultimately, Russia wants to build a strong power posture at America’s doorstep, as a deterrent that Moscow could activate if Washington interferes with Putin’s plans to reassert control over Russia’s former Soviet states, such as Ukraine,” Koffler said. .

The mysterious plane in Argentina is not the only indication that Iran is trying to expand its influence in Latin America. Earlier this year, Iran’s Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei was an invited guest at the inauguration ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Rezaei, a former member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, is wanted in Argentina for masterminding the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires.

Ortega has long been a controversial leader and has faced accusations of authoritarian policies from international observers. Nicaragua has been hit by a number of US sanctions during his time in power, while the State Department has criticized his support for “radical regimes” in Cuba and Iran, as well as repeated efforts to undermine capitalism and US interests.

There is evidence that Iran has extended its influence as far north as Mexico. Hezbollah, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union and receives military training, weapons and financial support from Iran, has had a presence in Latin America for much of the past decade and has recently joined drug cartels. In Mexico.

The Justice Department announced last month that the United States had extradited Adalberto Fructuoso Comparán-Rodriguez, the former mayor of Aguila, Mexico and alleged leader of the United Cartels in Michoacán, Mexico, on drug-trafficking charges.

According to the charges, Comparán-Rodriguez met with a drug trafficker linked to Hezbollah in Cali, Colombia. Comparán-Rodriguez and an associate told the trafficker they could supply hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine, eventually agreeing to ship 500 kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico to Texas, where they were later transported to Miami.

After Guatemalan authorities arrested Comparán-Rodriguez, law enforcement agencies were able to seize the drugs before they hit the streets, but the case showed Hezbollah’s growing influence in Latin America.

While Hezbollah has a long documented history of operating in the tri-border region between Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, the organization has recently expanded into Venezuela. In 2019, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted that the terrorist organization now had “active cells” in Venezuela that posed a threat to US security.

“People don’t realize that Hezbollah has active cells – Iranians influencing people in Venezuela and all over South America.” He said this time. “We have an obligation to reduce that threat to America.”

However, the current administration has taken a different approach to the Iranian threat, abandoning the Trump administration’s policy of maximum pressure in favor of trying to revive the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, widely known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Phillips said the new approach is a mistake, arguing that the Biden administration has become complacent about Iran in an effort to salvage part of former President Obama’s legacy.

“The Biden administration has painted itself into a corner on Iran sanctions,” Phillips said. “It greatly underestimated the leverage it would take to get another nuclear deal out of Iran… It left its footing on the maximum pressure sanctions strategy pursued by the Trump administration.”

There has been little leverage to encourage Iran, which has stepped up efforts to acquire nuclear weapons in addition to its activities in Latin America.

“Iran is on the brink of getting a nuclear weapon,” Phillips said. “They already have enough enriched uranium to make a nuclear bomb in a week.”

Phillips believes that sanctions alone are not the solution, instead the administration needs to demonstrate a credible threat of military force to deter Iran’s growing ambitions.

“Sanctions alone will not stop Iran’s nuclear program any more than they will stop North Korea,” he said. “What will deter Iran is the credible threat of an effective use of force.”