Iran denies involvement in Rushdie attack

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday denied the country’s involvement in the attack on Salman Rushdie, the first official statement from Tehran since the violent attack, and blamed the author himself.
On Friday, Mr. Rushdie was stabbed about 10 times while speaking at the Chautauqua Institute in West New York. He has suffered multiple injuries, including a damaged liver, and is expected to lose an eye.
Iranian representative Nasser Kanaani blamed Mr. Rushdie for the attack.
According to the Iranian Student News Agency, Mr. Kanaani said Mr. Rushdie crossed “red lines” and “exposed himself to the wrath and wrath of the people.” He said that Tehran had no information about the attacker other than what was reported in the US media.
“In this case, we do not blame or condemn anyone except Salman Rushdie and his supporters,” Mr. Kanaani said.
Police arrested Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey resident who was involved in the attack.
Mr. Rushdie, the award-winning writer, was the subject of a fatwa issued in 1989 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s then supreme leader, which ordered Muslims to kill him and put a price of several million dollars on his head. He was targeted for his novel The Satanic Verses, which drew ire in many parts of the Islamic world for its portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.
In 1998, Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, who was considered relatively liberal, stated that the country no longer supported assassinations. But the fatwa remains in force.
Mr. Rushdie has lived under police protection for many years, but recently he has been traveling freely and mostly unguarded.
Rushdie has since been taken off the ventilator and his “path to recovery has begun,” his agent Andrew Wylie told The New York Times Sunday. “This will take a long time; The injuries are serious, but his condition is improving.”
In court on Saturday, prosecutors said the attack was premeditated. Mr. Matar took the bus to the intellectual site and bought a pass that allowed him to attend Mr. Rushdie’s Friday morning speech, prosecutors said.