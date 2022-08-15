Iran denies involvement in Rushdie attack

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday denied the country’s involvement in the attack on Salman Rushdie, the first official statement from Tehran since the violent attack, and blamed the author himself.

On Friday, Mr. Rushdie was stabbed about 10 times while speaking at the Chautauqua Institute in West New York. He has suffered multiple injuries, including a damaged liver, and is expected to lose an eye.

Iranian representative Nasser Kanaani blamed Mr. Rushdie for the attack.

According to the Iranian Student News Agency, Mr. Kanaani said Mr. Rushdie crossed “red lines” and “exposed himself to the wrath and wrath of the people.” He said that Tehran had no information about the attacker other than what was reported in the US media.