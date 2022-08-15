New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Iranian government official claimed on Monday that Tehran was not involved in the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed before a scheduled speech in New York.

In Iran’s first public comments addressing the attack, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters in a briefing that Iran should not be accused of any involvement.

Kanani said, “In the case of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the US, we do not believe anyone deserves the blame and accusations except him and his supporters.” “No one has the right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times before a speech at the Chautauqua Institute in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. The assailant went on stage and stabbed him. Rushdie underwent surgery at a local hospital.

He damaged his liver and severed nerves in his arm and eye. His agent said he would lose the injured eye.

The alleged attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the attack.

Rushdie has lived under the threat of a fatwa on his life since Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini condemned his book “The Satanic Verses” in 1989 and called for the author’s death. The book was also banned in Iran. A fatwa is a decree of an Islamic religious leader.

Iran has offered $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Government of Iran Since then he has distanced himself from Khomeini’s edict, but Rushdie faced opposition. A semi-official Iranian religious establishment raised the reward for Rushdi from $2.8 million to $3.3 million in 2012.

Kanani clarified that Iran “does not have any information other than the information reported by the American media.”

“It is a contradictory attitude for the West to condemn the actions of the aggressor and in turn glorify the actions of the one who insults Islamic beliefs,” Kanani said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.